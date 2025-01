The Rangers answered with a goal from Sam Carrick at 7:10 of the first before Vincent Trocheck tied the game off the rush at 8:36 of the opening frame.

Makar scored his second of the game and 18th of the season on the power play at 14:36 of the first with a shot from the point. With the secondary assist on the goal, Necas recorded the 300th point of his NHL career.