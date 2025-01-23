Avalanche Fall 3-2 to Jets in Overtime

Picked Up a Point
The Avalanche lost 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar scored for Colorado while Jonathan Drouin recorded a pair of assists.
MacKinnon Scores in Second-Consecutive Game
MacKinnon opened the scoring with his 19th goal of the season at 6:09 of the first period. He received Devon Toews' pass at the high slot, skated down the slot and released a shot that hit the post. The rebound went to him at the bottom of the right circle where he was able to score.
The Jets tied the game at 10:56 of the second period with a goal from Morgan Barron off the rush.
Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead at 18:44 of the middle frame with a Gabriel Vilardi redirection off Josh Morrissey's left-point shot.
Makar scored his 16th goal of the season to tie the game at 7:05 of the third period with an incredible glove-side shot from the bottom of the left circle while falling down.
Neal Pionk scored the game-winning goal at 17 seconds of overtime with a slap shot from the top of the right circle.
The Avalanche begin a three-game road trip against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 11 a.m. MT on Altitude, NHL Network and Altitude+.