Avalanche Fall 3-2 to Jets in Overtime

The Jets tied the game at 10:56 of the second period with a goal from Morgan Barron off the rush.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead at 18:44 of the middle frame with a Gabriel Vilardi redirection off Josh Morrissey's left-point shot.

Makar scored his 16th goal of the season to tie the game at 7:05 of the third period with an incredible glove-side shot from the bottom of the left circle while falling down.