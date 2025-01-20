Avalanche Fall 3-1 to Wild

Defeat at Home
The Avalanche lost 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena on Monday. Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado while Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves inclduing two highlight-reel stops.
MacKinnon Scores 18th Goal of the Season
Minnesota's Jake Middleton opened the scoring at 12:18 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the point.
Late in the middle frame, MacKinnon entered the offensive zone, curled back to the right point and made Middleton fall. He then engaged in a give-and-go with Samuel Girard, danced around Wild forward Yakov Trenin and scored 18th goal of the season with a shot from the low slot at 18:52.
Trenin gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with a wrist shot from the slot at 2:08 of the third period.
At 3:43 of the third, Brock Faber doubled Minnesota's lead with a wrist shot from the slot.
The Avalanche conclude their homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT on My20, Altitude and Altitude+.