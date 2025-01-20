Avalanche Fall 3-1 to Wild

How It Happened

Minnesota's Jake Middleton opened the scoring at 12:18 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the point.

Late in the middle frame, MacKinnon entered the offensive zone, curled back to the right point and made Middleton fall. He then engaged in a give-and-go with Samuel Girard, danced around Wild forward Yakov Trenin and scored 18th goal of the season with a shot from the low slot at 18:52.