How It Happened

Dallas' Matt Duchene opened the scoring with a power-play goal via a shot from below the right circle at 3:24 of the first period.

Scoring his ninth goal of the season, Mittelstadt tied the game with a shot from the right doorstep off a feed from Lehkonen at 13:07 of the opening frame after a great effort by Ross Colton on the forecheck.

"He got us really going," Lehkonen said about Mittelstadt. "He got our first goal and really set the tone after that. I thought he played an unreal game."