Series Finale with Seattle

COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-5-0) AT SEATTLE KRAKEN (5-7-3)

8:00 PM MDT | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Colorado Avalanche travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in the regular season series finale. This will be the third game of the season between the two teams, with Colorado getting the best of Seattle in the first contest 4-1 on October 17 and Seattle evening up the series on November 9 with a 4-3 victory.

Latest Results:

November 11, 2023 STL: 8 COL: 2

November 11, 2023 EDM: 4 SEA: 1

BEATEN BY THE BLUES

Colorado played on Saturday night to conclude a three-game homestand (1-2-0), losing 8-2 to the St. Louis Blues. It brought their home record to 4-2-0. It was Colorado’s first loss to a division opponent this season.

AVALANCHE vs BLUES 11.11.2023 RECAP

St. Louis opened the scoring with four straight tallies from Pavel Buchnevich, Torey Krug, and Brayden Schenn twice. Mikko Rantanen responded with his team-leading ninth goal of the season. The Blues then answered with another four straight, including a goal from Alexey Toropchenko while Buchnevich and Schenn both completed hat tricks. Jack Johnson concluded the scoring with his first of the season. The Blues went 2-for-4 on the power play and killed all three of the Avs power-play opportunities. Jordan Binnington stopped 36 out of 38 shots.

Nathan MacKinnon (4g/7a) and Mikko Rantanen (5g/5a) have recorded points in all six home games.

MacKinnon has registered points in his last 14 games against St. Louis (6g/17a).

Samuel Girard passed JT Compher on the franchise games played leaderboard (424) and is now 18th all time.

HISTORY

The two teams met earlier this season on October 17 at Climate Pledge Arena, with Colorado winning by a score of 4-1. It was the last contest of a three-game road trip for the Avs, in which they went 3-0-0 and outscored their opponents 11-4. Logan O’Connor scored a shorthanded, game-winning goal and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27-of-28 shots.

Last Thursday the two teams played the second game of the regular season series. Nathan MacKinnon registered three points (1g/2a) in that game including his sixth tally of the campaign. Valeri Nichushkin and Bowen Byram both added goals with Nichushkin tying the game at three apiece in the third period. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game which would be the game-winning goal for the Kraken with 32 seconds remaining in the third period. The Avalanche and Kraken will complete their season series in only a 27-day span.

Colorado owns a 4-3-1 all-time record against the Kraken, with a 3-0-0 mark on the road. In last season’s meetings, the Avalanche went 1-1-1 against Seattle in the regular season with Colorado winning the lone away game 2-1 in a shootout. The Avs dropped both home games at Ball Arena, losing 3-2 on October 21, 2022 and again 3-2 in overtime on March 5, 2023.

LEAKING OIL

The Seattle Kraken were defeated by the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Zach Hyman kicked off the scoring and recorded a natural hat trick in the first period. Dylan Holloway also tallied his first of the season in the first period. Jaden Schwartz tallied the lone Kraken goal, his team-leading eighth goal of the season. Schwartz extended his point streak to a career-best nine games and has scored in each of his last four outings. It is his longest goal streak since he scored in six straight games, a career best, from December 19-31,2013. Both teams went 1-for-3 on the powerplay.

KRAKEN KILLERS

Nathan MacKinnon is pacing Colorado with three points (1g/2a) against the Kraken this regular season, all three points were recorded in last Thursday’s contest.

Valeri Nichushkin leads the Avs in goals against Seattle registering two tallies in this season series.

KNOWING THE KRAKEN

Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken in both goals (8) and points (14) this season.

Vince Dunn ranks tied for the sixth most points (2g/11a) among NHL blueliners.

The Kraken’s power-play ranks seventh in the NHL at 26.7%.

NUMBERS GAME

9

Mikko Rantanen ranks tied for twelfth in the NHL for the most goals scored this season with nine.

3

Cale Makar ranks third among all NHL defenseman for points with 16, trailing only Quinn Hughes (22) and Victor Hedman (17), both of whom have played more games.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“The message from the coaching staff has been the same, don’t beat ourselves. Within the locker room we have to take accountability and look at one another in the locker room and expecting more from each other and to play to our standards. Tonight was embarrassing, there’s been multiple games like that lately for us.”

- Colorado Right Winger Logan O’Connor on the teams recent play