Renewing a Rivalry

COLORADO AVALANCHE (35-18-4) AT DETROIT RED WINGS (29-20-6)

5:00 PM MDT | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE 2 | LISTEN: 950 AM

Colorado makes its way to Detroit after winning two consecutive games at home and three of its past four contests overall. The Avs’ win on Tuesday was the club’s 17th comeback win of 2023-24 to jump into a tie for the fourth-most in the NHL. Detroit returns home after a four-game road trip, going 2-2-0 during it. The Red Wings sit fifth in the Atlantic Division and in the second wild card spot.

Latest Results:

February 20, 2024 COL: 3 VAN: 1

February 19, 2024 DET: 4 SEA: 3 (OT)

AVALANCHE vs CANUCKS 2.20.24.2024 RECAP

The Avalanche defeated the Canucks 3-1 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Colorado has beaten Vancouver three times in a row. After surrendering the first goal to J.T. Miller in the first period, the Avalanche scored three straight. Ryan Johansen netted two goals - one in the middle frame and one in the third period - to give the Avs a 2-1 lead. Artturi Lehkonen tallied the empty-net goal to secure the victory for Colorado. It was the second matchup this season between the two teams. The regular-season finale is set for March 13 in Vancouver.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Nathan MacKinnon collected an assist with 28 seconds left in regulation to extend his season-opening home point streak to 27 games. His run is now tied with Guy Lafleur for the seventh-longest home point streak in NHL history (regardless of start date).

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 24-of-25 shots en route to picking up his 30th win of the season, tying him with Thatcher Demko for the lead-league in that category. Georgiev joined Patrick Roy (seven times) as the only goaltenders in Avalanche/Nordiques history to register multiple 30-win seasons with the franchise.

Johansen has registered three multi-goal games this season (October 24 at NYI and November 27 vs TBL). Colorado is 10-0-0 when Johansen finds the back of the net.

Jack Johnson picked up an assist and has three points (1g/2a) in his last two outings. His 12 points (3g/9a) on the season mark the defenseman’s highest total since 2018-19 with Pittsburgh (1g/12a).

Lehkonen’s tally was his seventh of the season. Since returning from injury, he has produced four goals and four assists in 10 games, including four goals and three assists in his last four outings.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 60-61-5-5 all-time record against the Red Wings. Colorado enters Thursday having beaten 10 consecutive times, outscoring them 46-20 in those 10 contests. The 10-game run marks the longest active win streak the Avs hold against an NHL club. The Avs are also a perfect 5-0-0 at Little Caesars Arena. Since Detroit moved to the Eastern Conference ahead of 2013-14, Colorado has registered a 14-4-0 record against its old conference rival.

OUTLASTING SEATTLE

The Red Wings got the best of the Kraken 4-3 in overtime on Monday afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena. Moritz Seider and Jared McCann (power play) each found the back of the net in the opening frame. Lucas Raymond tallied a goal in the second period before McCann struck again to level the game at two. Former Kraken Daniel Sprong lit the lamp to give the Wings a 3-2 lead going into the second intermission. Jaden Schwartz potted his 11th goal of the season to tie the game at three in the third period. The Red Wings overtime winner was scored by Ben Chiarot, his fourth tally of the season.

STATS TO KNOW

Rantanen has tallied 13 points (2g/11a) in 11 career games against the Red Wings.

Ross Colton has recorded nine points (5g/4a) in 13 career games against Detroit. The nine points are the most Colton has accumulated against any club in his career.

The Avalanche have not lost to the Red Wings since March 18, 2017, 5-1 in Detroit.

ROLLING RED WINGS

Detroit has 11 players who have scored 10 or more goals this season. That is the most of any team in the NHL this campaign.

Patrick Kane picked up his 800th assist on Monday. He joined Phil Housley (894) and Mike Modano (813) as the only United States-born players to reach the milestone. He is also the second active player to have collected 800-plus assists (Sidney Crosby, 976).

Lucas Raymond has recorded the second-most points of any member of the 2020 NHL Draft class. He has tallied 148 career points (56g/92a), trailing Tim Stutzle who has 229 points (87g/142a).

NUMBERS GAME

23

MacKinnon has recorded 23 points (13g/10a) in his last 13 showings against Detroit.

1.15

Cale Makar ranks second among all NHL blueliners with 1.15 points per game this season. He trails only Quinn Hughes at 1.19 PPG.

900

Ryan Johansen is expected to play in his 900th career NHL game on Thursday.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“I’ve just stuck with it and tried to elevate as a team. Individually, I am just trying to do more because that’s what it takes this time of year. It’s nice to get rewarded and contribute.”

- Colorado C Ryan Johansen on his recent performances.