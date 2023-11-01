Avalanche Not Singing the Blues 

COLORADO AVALANCHE (6-2-0) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (3-3-1)

7:30 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: Altitude 2 and TNT | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night at Ball Arena after returning from a three-game road trip out East. The contest is the first of four matchups between the two teams during the regular season. The Avalanche-Blues tilt can be watched locally on Altitude TV and nationally on TNT, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MDT.

Latest Results:

October 29, 2023 | BUF: 4, COL: 0

October 27, 2023 | VAN: 5, STL: 0

AVS IN A GROOVE AT HOME

Although the Avalanche are no longer undefeated this season, Colorado returns home where the team enters with a perfect 2-0-0 record. When at Ball Arena this season, Colorado picked up a 4-0 shutout win on October 19 against Chicago and a 6-4 win against Carolina on October 21.

Colorado’s netminder Alexandar Georgiev is currently the league’s leading goaltender with six wins under his belt. Georgiev holds a 2.40 goals against average and a .915 save percentage on the young season. Trailing Georgiev for most wins is former Colorado Eagles goalie Jonas Johansson, who has posted four wins with Tampa Bay.

Mikko Rantanen continues to lead Colorado in points with 12 (5g/7a), followed by Cale Makar with nine points (3g/6a).

HISTORY

Colorado owns a 73-68-11-7 all-time record against St. Louis, with a 45-26-7-3 mark at home. Last season the Avalanche went 3-1-0 against the Blues with the lone loss at Ball Arena on November 14, 2022.

Wednesday’s matchup is the first of four games between the teams this season, with the others set for November 11, December 29, and March 19. The first two contests between the Avalanche and Blues will be at Ball Arena while the latter two will be in St. Louis. Both the Avs and Blues go into tonight's match following a shutout loss.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

There is a tie between Brandon Saad and Brayden Schenn who lead all-active Blues skaters with 22 career points against the Avalanche. Saad has tallied nine goals and 13 assists in 34 games, while Schenn has accumulated 11 goals and 11 assists in 36 games versus the Avalanche.

Schenn leads active scorers in career goals (11g/11a) in 36 games. Of those 22 points, half (4g/7a) have been scored at Ball Arena. Four out of his 11 goals have been scored on the power play against Colorado.

Saad has recorded two short-handed goals out of nine goals versus the Avalanche in his career.

Kevin Hayes, Jordan Kyrou, and Robert Thomas all notched three points against the Avalanche last season (Hayes, 0g/3a, 2 games; Kyrou, 1g/2a, 4 games; Thomas, 1g/2a, 3 games).

Thomas leads the Blues with five points (1g/4a). He’s notched four of those points over his last four games.

St. Louis is second to last in goals scored this season with 14 and enters with the NHL’s worst power play at 4.8% (1-for21).

NUMBERS GAME

46

Nathan MacKinnon paces active Avalanche scorers against the Blues with 46 points (17g/29a) in 42 games. When at home, MacKinnon has accumulated 22 of those points (9g/13a). The centerman has recorded seven power-play goals and 12 power-play assists versus the Blues.

8

Mikko Rantanen notched eight points (5g/3a) in four games against the Blues last season, averaging an even 2.00 points per game.

5

Five of Artturi Lehkonen’s six points (2g/4a) this season have come at home. The winger leads the Avalanche in that department through the team’s two home games.