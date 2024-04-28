Jet-Lagged In Colorado: Avalanche Host Jets In Game Four

The Colorado Avalanche are set to compete in Game Four of the first round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they will play their second game on home ice against the Winnipeg Jets. Colorado/Quebec owns an all-time record of 16-9 (.640) when leading in a series 2-1. Game Four’s puck drop between the Avalanche and Jets is scheduled for 12:30 PM MT and will be broadcast locally on Altitude TV and nationally on TNT.

ROUND ONE SCHEDULE AND RESULTS VS. WPG

April 21 at Winnipeg - Game One; Result: WPG: 7 COL: 6

April 23 at Winnipeg - Game Two; Result: COL: 5 WPG: 2

April 26 vs. Winnipeg - Game Three; Result: COL: 6 WPG: 2

April 28 vs. Winnipeg - Game Four, 12:30 PM MT / 1:30 PM CT (ALT, TNT, TruTV, Max)

April 30 at Winnipeg - Game Five, 7:30 PM MT / 8:30 PM CT (ESPN, ALT)

May 2 vs. Winnipeg - Game Six, TBD May 4 at Winnipeg - Game Seven*, TBD

*If necessary

REGULAR SEASON RESULTS VS. WPG

December 7 vs. Winnipeg (L, 4-2)

December 16 at Winnipeg (L, 6-2)

April 13 vs. Winnipeg (L, 7-0)

AVALANCHE ALERT

Nathan MacKinnon netted his second goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This tally elevates his career playoff power-play goal total to 14, matching Michel Goulet and Milan Hejduk for third-most in franchise history.

Cale Makar logged an assist and has consistently appeared on the scoresheet across all three postseason games, amassing six points (1g/5a) to lead the Avalanche. He is currently tied for fourth in playoff points across the NHL and first among defensemen.

Casey Mittelstadt tallied his first three career playoff assists, including primary assists on two of Colorado’s goals. Friday’s game marked his first multi-point outing in an Avalanche uniform.

Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen have each established three-game goal streaks since the beginning of the playoffs, becoming the fifth and sixth players in Avalanche/Nordiques history to achieve that feat. Entering Game Four, they trail only Goulet (five games in 1985) and MacKinnon (four games in 2022) for the longest such streak in franchise playoff history.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING

Colorado currently leads the series 2-1 against Winnipeg. In Games 2 and 3, the Avalanche have notched 11 goals, nearly tripling the Jets' tally of four.

The Avalanche have four players who have accumulated five or more points this series, compared to only one for Winnipeg.

With a total of 17 goals, Colorado is tied for the most in the league this postseason (Edmonton), a figure that doubles the goal count of eight other NHL playoff teams.

The Avalanche’s power play is running at 36.4%, more than double the Jets’ 14.3%.

THE COMEBACK KIDS: GAME 3 RECAP

On Friday evening at Ball Arena, Colorado triumphed over Winnipeg with a 6-2 victory. Zach Parise initiated the scoring in the opening period, marking his second tally of the series. However, the Jets briefly seized the lead with goals from Tyler Toffoli and Josh Morrissey. Entering the third period with a 2-1 deficit, the Avalanche responded with MacKinnon, Nichushkin, Lehkonen, Ross Colton, and Devon Toews all finding the back of the net, lifting the Avalanche over the Jets 6-2. Colorado’s five-goal surge in the final period set a franchise record for the most goals scored in a third period during a playoff game. This victory marks another comeback win for the Avalanche, who recorded 26 comeback victories in the regular season, second only to the New York Rangers’ 28.

DECIMAL DOMINANCE

.926

Alexandar Georgiev has recorded a .926 save percentage over his last two games, stopping 50 of 54 shots faced.

36.4

Colorado’s power play efficiency stands at 36.4% through the first three games of the playoffs, ranking fourth among the 16 playoff teams.

5.67

The Avalanche have netted 17 goals in three games, tying them for the highest total in the NHL this postseason. This results in an average of 5.67 goals per game.

QUOTE THAT LEFT A MARK

“It’s unreal. All series long, everybody’s been really good and we need that. When we’ve won, we’ve had everyone going, everyone contributing, not just scoring. Guys are eating pucks and playing really good two-way hockey.”

- MacKinnon on the Avalanche’s Depth