Excelling into Edmonton

COLORADO AVALANCHE (42-20-5) AT EDMONTON OILERS (40-21-3)

8:00 PM MDT | ROGERS PLACE | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

Colorado resumes its four-game road trip Saturday night against Edmonton at Rogers Place. The Avs’ defeated the Canucks 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night at Rogers Arena. Colorado sits tied with Dallas for first place with the most points in the Central Division with 89. Edmonton comes into tonight’s game having won five of their past seven contests. The Oilers rank second in the Pacific Division accumulating 83 points this campaign.

Latest Results:

March 13, 2024 COL: 4 VAN: 3 (OT)

March 13, 2024 EDM: 7 WAS: 2

COMEBACK AGAINST THE CANUCKS

The Avs overcame a three-goal deficit on Wednesday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won all three games against the Canucks this season, outscoring them 12-6. The Avs’ have established a four-game win streak over Vancouver, its longest against them since an eight-game run from December 23, 2007 – December 7, 2008.

Vancouver scored twice just 2:44 into the game, receiving tallies from J.T. Miller and Ilya Mikheyev. Nikita Zadorov extended the lead to three in the middle frame. The Avalanche got on the board with three seconds remaining in the second period when Mikko Rantanen lit the lamp. Colorado scored twice in the third period to force the game into overtime, getting contributions from Nathan MacKinnon (power play) and Ross Colton. Valeri Nichushkin tallied the overtime winner on the power play for the second time in three games.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

MacKinnon recorded 1g/1a, extending his point streak to 14 games (10g/20a). MacKinnon has collected a league-leading 115 points (42g/73a) in 2023-24. The forward’s goal was his 42nd of the campaign, tying his career-high set last season. He ranks among league-leaders in goals (fourth), assists (second) and multi-point games (37, 1st) this season. This was the centerman’s 37th multi-point game of the 2023-24 breaking the Avalanche single-season record in that category.

Cale Makar posted two assists in his 300th career NHL contest. His 319 points (82g/237a) are the second-most by a league defenseman through 300 career games played (Bobby Orr, 341).

Rantanen tallied 1g/1a and has points in 11 straight contests and extended his season-high point streak, collecting 5g/15a during that span. His 11-game assist streak is the third-longest in franchise history.

Devon Toews recorded a helper on Rantanen’s goal. His assist brought him to 40 points (11g/29a) in 2023-24. He has reached the 40-point mark in three straight seasons, joining Cale Makar (Five straight, 2019-24), Rob Blake (Four straight, 2001-06), Sandis Ozolnish (Three straight, 1995-98) as the fourth Avalanche defenseman to achieve that mark in three or more consecutive campaigns.

Ross Colton scored his 14th goal of the season. The Avs have posted a 13-1-0 record when Colton lights the lamp.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 82-76-8-6 all-time record against the Oilers. Since relocating to Denver, the Avs are 70-46-6-6 against them, posting a 32-23-4-4 record on the road during that span. Colorado is 7-3-1 in its last 11 matchups with Edmonton. The Oilers are one of two teams the Avalanche has not played at all this season (Columbus).

WINNING AGAINST WASHINGTON

The Oilers defeated the Capitals 7-2 on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. It was the first of four consecutive home games for Edmonton. The Oilers kicked of the scoring with two power-play goals from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Washington struck twice to the knot the game at two with tallies from Ivan Miroshnichenko and Connor McMichael. Zach Hyman tallied his 44th goal of the season to give Edmonton the lead going into the first intermission. Hyman tallied two more goals (one on the power play) in the middle frame to complete his hat trick. The Oilers extended their lead in the third period when Warren Foegele and Connor Brown each lit the lamp.

STATS TO KNOW

MacKinnon led the Avalanche in points and goals (2g/3a) in the regular season series last campaign against the Oilers.

Rantanen has tallied 14 points (7g/7a) in 14 career games against Edmonton.

Georgiev is 2-0-1 in his career against the Oilers since joining the Avs, posting a .918 SV% and stopping 101-of-110 shots faced.

OUTSTANDING OILERS

Connor McDavid leads all NHL skaters this season with 81 assists.Leon Draisaitl ranks first all-time among all German born NHL players in goals, assists, and points, with 830 points (339g/491a).

Zach Hyman is tied for the second-most goals in the NHL this campaign with 46 (Sam Reinhart).

NUMBERS GAME

90

Rantanen has recorded the fifth-most points of any NHL skater in 2023-24 with 90 (34g/56a).

24

During the current five-game winning streak, Colorado has scored 24 goals.

5

Valeri Nichushkin has tallied five points (3g/2a) in three games since returning to the lineup.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“Best win of the year for sure. We were really happy with our game. It was a tough start, a couple of breaks but we didn’t quit. I thought we really dominated the third period which is what you really want to do.”

- Colorado C Nathan MacKinnon on Wednesday’s victory