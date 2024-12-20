A Duel with the Ducks

Colorado Avalanche (19-15-0) @ Anaheim Ducks (12-14-4)

8 p.m. MT | Honda Center | Watch: Altitude, My20, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a come-from-behind win in San Jose on Thursday, the Avalanche face the Ducks in the second of their California back-to-back. The teams already met in Denver on October 18 when the Avs beat the Ducks 4-3 in overtime, and they’ll play again in Anaheim on April 13.

Latest Result (COL): COL 4, SJS 2

Latest Result (ANA): WPG 2, ANA 3

A Big Win in the Bay Area

The Avalanche beat the Sharks 4-2 at the SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday. Joel Kiviranta scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season while Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves against his former team. The Avs opened the scoring on the power play at 3:40 of the first with Valeri Nichushkin’s ninth goal of the season from the right doorstep. The Sharks scored the next two goals via tallies from Carl Grundstrom at 4:26 of the second and William Eklund at 9:29 of the middle frame. In the third period, the tide began to turn, starting with Mikko Rantanen's 19th goal of the season via his signature right-circle one-timer on the power play at 8:26 to tie the game. Kiviranta scored his first of the game with a left-circle wrist shot off the rush at 13:06 just after the Avalanche killed off a penalty. At 15:58, Kiviranta doubled Colorado’s lead with a one-timer off a feed from fellow countryman Artturi Lehkonen.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (52) and assists (39). In his last five games, he’s posted 11 points (4g/7a).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL blueliners, Cale Makar is first in points (40) and assists (31). His nine goals are second among NHL defensemen and his 31 assists are the fifth most in the league.

Moose Crossing

Rantanen is tied for fourth in the NHL in points (48), tied for sixth in goals (19), and tied for ninth in assists (29).

History

In 110 previous regular-season matchups with the Ducks, the Avalanche are 55-35-20. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Avs are 14-2-2 against the Ducks, including 5-0-1 in their last six meetings.

Winning Against Winnipeg

The Ducks beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Wednesday. Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano opened the scoring at 4:45 of the second period but Gabriel Vilardi tied the game with a power-play goal at 10:24 of the middle frame. In the third period, Mark Scheifele gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at 4:13. However, the Ducks responded when Vatrano tied the game at 15:14 and Troy Terry scored the game-winning goal at 19:34.

Soaring Against the Ducks

MacKinnon has posted 41 points (16g/25a) in 33 games against Anaheim, including 14 points (5g/9a) in his last seven games against them.

In 15 games against the Ducks, Makar has recorded 15 points (1g/14a).

Rantanen has registered 31 points (15g/16a) in 28 games against Anaheim including 11 points (4g/7a) in his last seven games against them.

Leading the Flock

Terry leads the Ducks in assists (16) and points (25) while being tied for first in goals (9).

Vatrano is tied for first in goals (9) and second in points (17).

Ryan Strome is second on the team in assists (11) and third in points (16).

A Numbers Game

11

With their win on Thursday, the Avalanche extended their win streak against the Sharks to 11 games, the longest such streak they have against any franchise.

12

MacKinnon recorded the 950th and 951st points of his career on Thursday, becoming the 12th active player to reach 950 career points.

60

The Avalanche have scored 60 goals on the road this season, which is the sixth most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I thought our guys competed well. Not just worked hard, but we competed hard. And then we're able to capitalize on some of our chances as the game went on, which is great to see."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s performance on Thursday