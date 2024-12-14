Saturday Night Hockey Against Nashville

Nashville Predators (8-16-6) @ Colorado Avalanche (17-14-0)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday in their second-straight divisional game. This is the third of four meetings between the teams, as each team defended home ice. On November 2 the Avs traveled to Nashville where they lost 5-2, but got revenge on November 11 with a 3-2 win.

Latest Result (COL): UTA 4, COL 1

Latest Result (NSH): NSH 4, DAL 1

A Home Defeat to Utah

The Avalanche lost 4-1 to the Utah Hockey Club at Ball Arena on Thursday. Utah received several lucky bounces that ended in the back of the Avs’ net and the Burgundy and Blue didn’t capitalize on their scoring chances. Nathan MacKinnon scored his 11th goal of the season and 946th-career point, tying Michel Goulet for third most in franchise history. Dylan Guenther opened the scoring for Utah at 8:26 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot through traffic before Vladislav Kolyachonok doubled Utah’s lead at 8:05 of the second period with a shot that was deflected. Guenther scored his second of the game to give Utah a 3-0 lead on the power play at 9:52 of the third with a left-circle one-timer. At 15:26 of the third period, MacKinnon ended Utah’s shutout bid with a left-circle wrist shot through Artturi Lehkonen’s net-front screen. Utah re-established its three-goal lead with Kevin Stenlund’s empty-net goal at 15:49 of the third.

A Mile High on the Leaderboards

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in assists (36) and points (47).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is first in points (36), tied for first in assists (27), and second in goals (9).

Moose Crossing

Mikko Rantanen is tied for third in the NHL in points (43) and tied for fourth in goals (18).

History

The Avalanche are 42-41-14 in 97 previous regular-season matchups against the Predators. They’ve met twice in the playoffs, including in the 2022 First Round, with the Avalanche sweeping the Predators in four games on their way to winning the Stanley Cup.

A Big Win in Dallas

The Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 at American Airlines Center on Thursday. After a scoreless first period, Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly opened the scoring at 11:40 of the second period. Tommy Novak doubled Nashville’s lead at 13:33 of the middle frame before O’Reilly scored his second of the game at 14:39 to make it 3-0. Dallas’ Lian Bichsel made it 3-1 at 10:34 of the third period before Nashville’s Zachary L’Heureux answered with an empty-net goal at 16:47 of the third.

Producing Against the Predators

In 36 regular-season games against Nashville, MacKinnon has posted 43 points (17g/26a) including three points (1g/2a) in two games against them this season. In 10 playoff games against the Predators, he’s registered 12 points (8g/4a).

Makar has recorded 22 points (6g/16a) in 13 regular-season games against Nashville in addition to 10 points (3g/7a) in four playoff games.

Rantanen has registered 28 points (11g/17a) in 26 regular-season games against the Predators along with nine assists in 10 playoff games.

Music City Scorers

Roman Josi leads Nashville in assists (16) and points (23).

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in goals (10) and is second in points (19).

Jonathan Marchessault and O’Reilly are tied for second in goals (7) and assists (10) while being tied for third in points (17).

A Numbers Game

90

MacKinnon and Rantanen have combined for 90 points (29g/61a) this season, the most among any duo in the NHL.

25:13

Makar’s 25:13 of time on ice per game are the fifth most in the NHL.

.844

Newly acquired goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood’s .844 save percentage on high-danger shots is the fifth best in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I felt like they were probably our best all-around line from an energy standpoint, from spending time in the offensive zone, [and from] what they created.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the performance of the Joel Kiviranta-Parker Kelly-Logan O’Connor line on Thursday