Closing Out November Against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (12-9-2) @ Colorado Avalanche (13-11-0)

8 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

In the 14th and final game of November, the Avalanche host the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers. This is the first of three meetings between the clubs, as they’ll meet again in Denver on January 16 and in Edmonton on February 7.

Latest Result (EDM): EDM 4, UTA 3 (OT)

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, DAL 5

A Loss in the Lone Star State

The Avalanche lost 5-3 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday. Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, and Mikko Rantanen were the Avs’ goal scorers. Dallas’ Tyler Seguin opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 5:36 of the opening frame. Scoring his second goal in as many games and third of the season, Nichushkin evened the score with a power-play tally of his own at 13:56 of the first period. The Stars took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission after Mason Marchment scored at 14:28. In the second period, the Dallas scored twice with goals from Jamie Benn at 7:07 and Roope Hintz at 18:42. In the third period, the Burgundy and Blue responded when Lehkonen scored his fourth goal of the season at 1:02 with a left-circle shot. The Avs made it a one-goal game when Rantanen tallied his 15th goal of the season at 8:03 with a right-circle one-timer off a great feed from Cale Makar, who danced his way through Dallas defenders before finding Rantanen. Late in the third, Marchment gave Dallas a 5-3 lead with an empty-net goal at 17:17 to seal the Stars’ victory.

On the (Leader) Board

29 For No. 29

Nathan MacKinnon leads in the NHL in assists (29) and is tied for second in points (36).

The Moose is Loose

Rantanen is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (15) and tied for fifth in points (34).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in assists (24) and points (32) and is tied for first among blueliners in goals (8). Among NHL skaters, he’s fifth in assists and tied for ninth in points.

History

In 131 previous regular-season meetings, the Avalanche are 72-47-12 against the Oilers, in addition to an 11-5 playoff record against them. Last season, the Avalanche won two of the three meetings between the teams.

A Comeback in Utah

The Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 in overtime at the Delta Center on Friday. Utah took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission with goals from Alexandar Kerfoot at 6:17 and Logan Cooley at 17:15. The Oilers responded with three second-period goals from Vasily Podkolzin at 9:44, Leon Draisaitl at 14:01, and Connor McDavid at 16:22, with the latter two coming on the power play. Utah had a response of their own as Lawson Crowse tied the game for Utah at 3:42 of the third period. Edmonton won the game in overtime when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored at 1:18.

Excellent Against Edmonton

MacKinnon has posted 29 points (8g/21a) in 25 regular-season games against the Oilers, in addition to five points (3g/2a) in four playoff games.

In nine regular-season contests against Edmonton, Makar has recorded eight points (1g/7a), as well as nine points (2g/7a) in four playoff games.

Rantanen has registered 16 points (8g/8a) in 17 regular-season meetings against the Oilers, in addition to six points (4g/2a) in four playoff games.

A Well-Oiled Machine

Draisaitl leads the Oilers in goals (17) and points (32).

McDavid leads Edmonton in assists (18) and is second in points (30).

Evan Bouchard is third on the team in goals (6), assists (11) and points (17).

A Numbers Game

141

MacKinnon has posted 141 multi-assist games, which is tied with Peter Forsberg for the third most in franchise history.

500

Samuel Girard is scheduled to play in his 500th NHL game tonight.

32

Makar’s 32-career power-play goals are the fourth most by a defenseman in franchise history and one behind John-Michael Liles for third most.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I felt like we had our legs. We were giving them odd man rushes that felt like they shouldn’t be there. We knew that they [Dallas] were going to turn the puck up fast. Legs were mostly there. We just need to be sharper at times and don’t let bounces in the back of the net.”

-- Cale Makar on Friday’s game