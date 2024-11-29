A Divisional Duel in Dallas

Colorado Avalanche (13-10-0) @ Dallas Stars (13-8-0)

7 p.m. MT | American Airlines Center | Watch: TNT, Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

On the heels of a thrilling shootout victory, the Avalanche face their bitter rivals, the Dallas Stars. This is the first of three meetings between the teams this season, as they’ll meet in Denver on January 18 and March 16.

Latest Result (COL): VGK 1, COL 2 (SO)

Latest Result (DAL): DAL 2, CHI 6

Victorious Against Vegas

The Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in an exciting shootout victory on Wednesday. Valeri Nichushkin scored his second goal of the season in addition to the lone goal in the shootout. In net for Colorado, Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves as the Burgundy and Blue improved to 13-10-0. The Golden Knights opened the scoring with a goal from Pavel Dorofeyev at 13:09 of the second period. It wouldn’t take long for the Avs to respond, as Nichushkin picked up a loose puck in the slot and scored a huge game-tying goal just 33 seconds later. Following a scoreless third period and overtime, Nichushkin ended the game with a goal in the fifth round of the shootout, electrifying the crowd at a sold-out Ball Arena. With the win, the Avs completed their eighth come-from-behind win of the season.

Among the League Leaders

Nathan MacKinnon is tied for second in the NHL in points (35) and first in assists (28).

Mikko Rantanen is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals (14) and tied for sixth in points (32).

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in goals (8), assists (22), and points (30). Among all NHL skaters, he’s fifth in assists and tied for ninth in points.

History

In 111 previous regular-season matchups, the Avalanche are 53-39-19 against the Avalanche in addition to a 20-18 record against them in the playoffs.

A Winless Trip to the Windy City

The Stars lost to the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 at the United Center on Wednesday. Taylor Hall put Chicago up 2-0 with a pair of first-period goals at 17 seconds and at 5:43. Connor Bedard scored at 41 seconds of the second period to make it 3-0 and Teuvo Teravainen gave the Blackhawks a 4-0 lead at 3:06. Dallas got on the board at 3:41 of the middle frame with a goal from Colin Blackwell. The Blackhawks would answer with two more second-period goals from Hall at 8:42 and Louis Crevier at 13:18. Matt Duchene scored at 13:43 of the third to make it a four-goal game but Dallas would fall 6-2.

Starring Against Dallas

MacKinnon has registered 42 points (17g/25a) in 41 regular-season matchups against Dallas in addition to 18 points (7g/11a) in 14 playoff games.

In 15 regular-season contests against the Stars, Makar has recorded 13 points (2g/11a) as well as 15 points (6g/9a) in 14 playoff games.

Rantanen has posted 21 points (9g/12a) in 26 regular-season games and 17 points (6g/11a) in 14 playoff contests.

Dallas’ Stars

Duchene leads the Stars in goals (12), assists (14) and points (26).

Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz are tied for second on the team in goals (8).

Mason Marchment is second on the team in assists (13) and points (20).

A Numbers Game

8

The Avalanche’s eight come-from-behind wins are tied for fifth most in the NHL.

3

Colorado is 3-0 after regulation and is one of three teams to be undefeated in that category.

7

The Avalanche’s seven wins in one-goal games are tied for first in the NHL this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s a fun feeling. You try to enjoy it and embrace the competition and take it one shot at a time. It’s just you against the shooter, I like that.”

-- Alexandar Georgiev on the shootout