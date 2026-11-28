San Jose Sharks (12-14-2) @ Colorado Avalanche (15-7-3)

7 p.m. MST | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

After a thrilling comeback win in Minnesota on Friday, the Avalanche is back on the ice on Saturday when it faces the Sharks. For the second consecutive game, Colorado will wear its Hometown Remix Jerseys. This is the first of three regular-season meetings between the teams in 2026-27, as they'll play in San Jose on March 5th and March 29th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 4, MIN 3 (SO)

Latest Result (SJS): VGK 1, SJS 4

Thrilling Win in the Twin Cities

The Avalanche scored three extra-attacker goals in the final 6:23 of regulation to erase a 3-0 third-period deficit on its way to defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout at Grand Casino Arena on Friday. Cale Makar scored the shootout winner, while Devon Toews, Artturi Lehkonen and T.J. Hughes all added tallies for the Avs. Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek opened the scoring at 7:49 of the first period via a left-circle shot. The Wild took a 2-0 lead at 12:36 of the opening frame when Blake Coleman scored via a backhand shot from the left doorstep. Eriksson Ek made it 3-0 at 19:16 of the second period via a shot from the left circle. At 13:37 of the third period, Toews scored his 10th goal of the season with a five-on-four extra-attacker goal via a shot from the top of the right circle. At 15:35 of the final frame, Landeskog had a great backcheck to deny Kirill Kaprizov of an empty-net goal. Lehkonen scored his 17th goal of the season to make it 3-2 with a six-on-five goal via a redirect from the slot at 16:01 of the third period. Colorado tied the game at 19:00 of the third period with another six-on-five goal when Hughes scored his third goal of the season via a slap shot from the high slot. Makar scored the lone shootout goal with a fourth-round tally via a top-shelf shot.

Leading the Way

Good Stick, Lehky

Lehkonen is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals (17).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is fifth in points (27) and tied for sixth in assists (22).

Toewser Laser

Toews ranks second in goals by defensemen (10) and tied for 10th in points by NHL blueliners (24).

Series History

In 114 previous regular-season games against the Sharks, the Avalanche has a record of 63-38-5-8. The teams have met five times in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Sharks in six games in Round One in 1999 and in seven games in Round Two in 2002.

Four-Goal Friday

The Sharks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday. San Jose took a 2-0 lead after goals from Michael Misa at 15:51 of the middle frame and Adam Gaudette at 5:22 of the third period. Jack Eichel put the Golden Knights on the board with a power-play goal at 10:35 of the third period. The Sharks took a 4-1 lead in the third period after Zack Ostapchuk scored at 14:04 and Macklin Celebrini added an empty-net tally at 17:49.

Scoring Against the Sharks

Makar has posted 32 points (8g/24a) in 19 regular-season games against the Sharks, in addition to four assists in seven playoff contests.

Brock Nelson has recorded 20 points (8g/12a) in 23 regular-season contests against San Jose.

Lehkonen has registered 13 points (6g/7a) in 17 regular-season games against the Sharks.

Making Plays in San Jose

Celebrini leads the Sharks in points (33), goals (11) and assists (22).

Will Smith is second on San Jose in points (19), tied for second in goals (8) and third in assists (11).

Ivar Stenberg is tied for second on the Sharks in goals (8), fourth in points (17) and tied for fifth in assists (9).

A Numbers Game

12

Hughes’ 12 assists this season lead NHL rookies.

10

Toews needed the second fewest games (25) to start a season by a defenseman in franchise history to reach 10 goals.

88.9%

Colorado’s 88.9% mark on the penalty kill at home this season is the fifth best in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"His game is growing. He's going to be an elite passer in this League. I would say he's a pass-first guy, but we're encouraging him to take his shots when they're available."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on T.J. Hughes