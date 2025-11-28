A Tilt in the Twin Cities

Colorado Avalanche (17-1-5) @ Minnesota Wild (13-7-4)

1:30 p.m. MT | Grand Casino Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

In the first game of a back-to-back, the Avalanche travels to the Twin Cities to face a Minnesota Wild team that has won its last six contests. This Friday matchup is the first of four regular-season meetings between these Central Division teams, as they’ll play in Minnesota on December 21st and in Colorado on February 26th and March 8th.

Latest Result (COL): SJS 0, COL 6

Latest Result (MIN): MIN 4, CHI 3 (OT)

Shutout the Sharks

Mackenzie Blackwood posted a 26-save shutout while six different Avs scored a goal as Colorado defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-0 at Ball Arena on Wednesday and extended its win streak to 10 games. This is the second time in franchise history that the team has posted three-consecutive shutouts, following a three-game stretch from November 14-18, 2001. Ross Colton, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Malinski, Josh Manson, Joel Kiviranta and Artturi Lehkonen all scored for Colorado while Martin Necas added two assists. Colton opened the scoring at 3:39 of the first period with his fifth goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot after picking up the puck in the offensive zone that was sent along by Gabriel Landeskog. At 19:07 of the first period, MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead on the power play with his 18th goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer. Malinski gave the Avs a 3-0 lead at 3:44 of the middle frame with his second goal of the season via a wrist shot from the high slot set up by Lehkonen, who received a pass from Necas after he won a board battle. At 4:51 of the middle frame, Manson put the Avs ahead 4-0 with his second goal of the season via a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. Just nine seconds later, at 5:00 of the second period, Kiviranta scored his first goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by Ivan Ivan’s feed. Wednesday’s game was Kiviranta’s first since October 16th. Colorado’s three goals in a span of 1:16 were the fastest by the team since it scored three times in 1:06 on January 4, 2014. At 16:15 of the third period, Lehkonen gave the Avs a 6-0 lead with his ninth goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by MacKinnon’s backhand feed. With his helper on Lehkonen’s goal, MacKinnon passed Peter Stastny for the second-most assists in franchise history (669).

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (18) and points (39) while being tied for second in assists (21).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (30) and assists (21) while being tied for first among blueliners in goals (9). The reigning Norris Trophy winner is tied for second in assists and tied for eighth in points among all NHL skaters.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in points (30).

Series History

In 129 previous regular-season games against the Wild, the Avalanche has a record of 65-48-16. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, including when Colorado defeated Minnesota in six games in the 2008 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

A Windy City Win

The Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime at United Center on Wednesday. In the second period, Chicago’s Jason Dickinson and Connor Bedard scored at 5:41 and 12:08, respectively, to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead before Brock Faber put the Wild on the board at 19:46. Nico Sturm tied the game for Minnesota at 2:17 of the third period before Artyom Levshunov gave the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead at 5:31. Minnesota’s Matt Boldy tied the contest at 10:35 of the third period and Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 1:38 of overtime.

Making Moves Against Minnesota

MacKinnon has posted 63 points (23g/40a) in 51 regular-season games against the Wild, along with 10 points (2g/8a) in seven playoff contests.

In 25 games against Minnesota, Makar has registered 22 points (5g/17a).

Landeskog has recorded 42 points (20g/22a) in 49 regular-season contests against the Wild, in addition to four points (3g/1a) in seven playoff games.

Tallying Points in the Twin Cities

Boldy and Kaprizov are tied for the team lead in points (28), goals (14) and assists (14).

Marcus Johansson is third on the Wild in points (20) and goals (8) while being tied for third in assists (12).

Joel Eriksson Ek is tied for third on the Wild in assists (12) and fourth in points (16).

A Numbers Game

.920

Colorado’s team save percentage of .920 is the best in the NHL.

30

Makar is the fourth defenseman in NHL history to post at least 30 points in the first 23 games of a season at least three times, joining Bobby Orr (six times), Paul Coffey (six times) and Denis Potvin (three times).

33

Colorado’s 33 five-on-five goals against are the fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Everyone [was] ready to go. I liked the start to the game. I thought we had good jump. [It] looked like we got our legs back tonight. And everyone [was] involved, including our [defensemen], on the offensive side of it."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s win on Wednesday