A Clash in Chicago

Colorado Avalanche (15-1-5) @ Chicago Blackhawks (10-7-4)

5 p.m. MT | United Center | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, NHL Network | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For the second-consecutive day, the Avalanche faces a Central Division opponent on the road when it takes on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. This is the first of three regular-season meetings between the teams, as they’ll play in Denver on February 28th and in Chicago on March 20th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, NSH 0

Latest Result (CHI): CHI 3, BUF 9

A Saturday Shutout

Mackenzie Blackwood’s 35-save shutout helped the Avalanche defeat the Nashville Predators 3-0 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. That game marked the team’s eighth-consecutive victory and its first shutout of the season. Brent Burns, Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury all scored for Colorado while Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen, Gabriel Landeskog and Parker Kelly each recorded an assist. Just 15 seconds into the game, Burns put the Avs on the board first with his second goal of the season via a shot from above the right circle. At 18:25 of the third period, MacKinnon scored his 17th goal of the season via an empty-net tally. With his fourth tally of the season, Drury gave the Avs a 3-0 lead at 19:09 of the third period via an empty-net goal.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (17) and points (37) while being tied for second in assists (20).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads all NHL defensemen in goals (8), assists (20) and points (28). Among all skaters, he’s tied for second in assists and tied for eighth in points.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for fifth in the league in goals (13) and tied for eighth in points (28).

Series History

In 113 previous regular-season matchups against the Blackhawks, the Avalanche has a record of 66-36-11. The teams have met twice in the playoffs, with the Avalanche winning the 1996 Western Conference Semifinals in six games and the 1997 Western Conference Quarterfinals in six contests.

Defeat on the Road

The Blackhawks lost 9-3 to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday. The Sabres jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead courtesy of goals from Josh Doan at 13:57 and Jason Zucker at 15:19, along with a power-play tally from Bowen Byram at 17:33. Tyler Bertuzzi put the Blackhawks on the board with a goal at 18:12 of the first period. In the middle frame, Ryan McLeod gave the Sabres a 4-1 lead at 5:42 and Mattias Samuelsson made it 5-1 at 5:50. At 14:45 of the middle frame, Alex Vlasic scored for Chicago before Doan scored his second of the game at 17:31. Chicago made it 6-3 when Bertuzzi scored on the power play at 24 seconds of the third period. The Sabres then scored the final three goals of the game courtesy of Tage Thompson at 1:56, Jack Quinn at 7:07 and Jacob Bryson at 16:22.

Contributors Against Chicago

MacKinnon has posted 48 points (16g/32a) in 44 games against the Blackhawks.

In 15 contests against Chicago, Makar has recorded 15 points (6g/9a).

Gabriel Landeskog has registered 34 points (14g/20a) in 39 games against the Blackhawks.

Making Moves on West Madison Street

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in goals (13), assists (18) and points (31).

Bertuzzi is second on the team in goals (12) and points (19).

Artyom Levshunov is second on the Blackhawks in assists (11).

A Numbers Game

44

Burns’ game-winning goal on Saturday was the 44th of his career, which is tied with Al MacInnis and Phil Housley for the third most among defensemen in league history.

2.11

MacKinnon's 2.11 points per game and 19 total points (8g/11a) since November 1st are the most in the NHL.

.913

Colorado’s team save percentage of .913 is the best in the league.

Quote That Left a Mark

"He looks better and better every time he gets in the net. Tonight, he was outstanding."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Mackenzie Blackwood’s performance