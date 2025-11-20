A Battle with the Blueshirts

New York Rangers (10-9-2) @ Colorado Avalanche (13-1-5)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, KUSA-9, KTVD-20, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For the third-consecutive game, the Avalanche will play a team from New York State when it hosts the Rangers on Thursday. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season, as they’ll play at Madison Square Garden on December 6th.

Latest Result (COL): NYI 1, COL 4

Latest Result (NYR): NYR 2, VGK 3

A Successful Sunday

The Avalanche defeated the New York Islanders 4-1 on Sunday at Ball Arena to win its sixth-consecutive game. Ross Colton, Victor Olofsson, Martin Necas and Brock Nelson scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. The Islanders opened the scoring when Emil Heineman used his left skate to deflect a pass in the slot at 2:05 of the first period. At 4:32 of the middle frame, Colton tied the game with his third goal of the season via a left-circle wrist shot off the rush set up by Cale Makar’s stretch pass. Just 1:19 later, at 5:51 of the second period, Olofsson gave the Avs a 2-1 lead with his sixth goal of the season via a redirection on Sam Malinski’s right-point wrist shot. Necas doubled Colorado’s lead at 19:25 of the third period with his 13th goal of the season via an empty-net tally. Nelson scored his fifth goal of the season just 19 seconds later at 19:44 via a redirection from the right doorstep on Brent Burns’ shot.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (33) and is tied for first in goals (14) while ranking tied for second in assists (19).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is first in points (25), tied for first in assists (19) and tied for second in goals (6). The reigning Norris Trophy winner is tied for second in assists among all skaters.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for third in the NHL in goals (13).

Series History

In 46 previous regular-season matchups against the Rangers, the Avalanche has a record of 27-14-5.

A Loss in Las Vegas

The Rangers lost 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Vegas’ Braeden Bowman opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 11:40 of the first period. Ben Hutton doubled Vegas’ lead at 3:23 of the middle frame. New York cut its deficit in half when Jonny Brodzinski scored at 8:56 of the second period. Shea Theodore gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead at 7:18 of the third period with a power-play goal. At 17:17 of the third period, Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers to make it a 3-2 game.

Racking Up Points Against the Rangers

MacKinnon has posted 22 points (8g/14a) in 20 games against the Rangers.

In 10 contests against New York, Makar has registered 11 points (3g/8a).

Artturi Lehkonen has recorded eight points (7g/1a) in 19 regular-season games against the Rangers in addition to four points (2g/2a) in six playoff contests.

Making Moves in Manhattan

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (19) and assists (14) and is tied for third in goals (5).

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (7) and is tied for third in points (12).

Adam Fox is second on the team in assists (13) and points (16).

A Numbers Game

2.37

Colorado is allowing a league-fewest 2.37 goals per game. The Rangers are allowing 2.48 goals per game, which are the third fewest in the NHL.

88.7%

The Avalanche’s 88.7% mark on the penalty kill is the second best in the NHL.

56

Colorado has scored a league-leading 56 five-on-five goals.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s the reason we’re winning. It’s a big part of our defensive game to buy-in in all facets, not just on the offensive side. We know we have that talent, but it’s been an awesome year of being very detailed in our end and taking away options, taking away shooting lanes, tying up sticks. It makes my job a lot easier when there’s not a ton of options that can deflect pucks or feel like guys are open. It’s been fun to play behind them and when they sacrifice their [bodies], it’s obviously a big moment. They get their thanks in video the day after for sure.”

-- Scott Wedgewood on the team blocking shots