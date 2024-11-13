A Fight with Royal Foes

Los Angeles Kings (9-5-3) @ Colorado Avalanche (8-8-0)

8 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: TNT, TruTV, MAX | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche go into their matchup against Los Angeles on Wednesday with a three-game home winning streak. This is the first if three meetings between the Kings and the Avs, as they'll play in Denver on March 27 and in Los Angeles on April 12.

Latest Result (LAK): LAK 1, CGY 3

Latest Result (COL): NSH 2, COL 3 (OT)

Defeating a Division Rival

The Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators in thrilling fashion with a 3-2 overtime victory at Ball Arena on Monday. For the second-straight game, the Avs entered the second period down a goal but displayed their resilience and rallied back to win. The Burgundy and Blue evened the score early in the second period when Devon Toews took Samuel Girard’s pass at the point and fired a Toewser Laser past Predators goalie Juuse Saros. Continuing his hot goal-scoring stretch, Mikko Rantanen tallied his fifth goal in four games with his signature right-circle one-timer, Finnishing off a feed from fellow Finn Joel Kiviranta. Despite tying the game early in the third period, the Predators couldn’t score the go-ahead goal in large part due to the stellar play of Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev, who made 29 saves. Joining Toews in Avs defensemen scoring their first goal of the season, Girard stole the puck from Predators defenseman Brady Skjei and raced down the ice to score a breakaway goal in overtime to put the Avalanche at 8-8-0 on the season.

Avs Accomplishments

Art Ross Leader in the Clubhouse

Nathan MacKinnon recorded his league-leading 30th point and NHL-best 23rd assist of the season on Monday.

Finnishing at a High Level

Rantanen’s goal on Monday was his team-leading ninth of the season. This season, he leads all Finnish-born players in goals (9), assists (12), and points (12).

Alexandar the Great

Over his last three starts, Georgiev is 2-1-0 with a .922 save percentage.

History

In 110 previous regular-season matchups against the Kings, the Avalanche own a record of 52-46-12. Additionally, they have defeated the Kings in seven games both times they met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs: the 2001 Western Conference Semi-Finals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarter-Finals. Last season, the Avs went 2-1-0 against the Kings, outscoring them 11-8.

Falling vs. the Flames

The Kings lost to the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome. After a scoreless first period, the Flames took a 2-0 second-period lead thanks to goals from Mikael Backlund and Jonathan Huberdeau. Trevor Moore’s goal late in the third to cut Los Angeles’ deficit to one, but Calgary’s Kevin Rooney scored an empty-net goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the game.

King Conquerors

MacKinnon is a point-per-game player against the Kings in his career, posting 31 points (12g/19a) in 31 matchups, including six points (2g/4a) in three contests in 2023-24.

After Rantanen recorded six points (2g/4a) in three games against Los Angeles in 2023-24, his point total against them is 37 (12g/25a) in 28 contests.

Cale Makar registered three points (2g/1a) in two games against the Kings last season, increasing his production against them to 19 points (6g/13a) in 15 contests.

Georgiev started all three games against Los Angeles in 2023-24, posting a 2-1-0 record along with a .940 save percentage and a 2.02 goals-against average.

Kings by the Numbers

Anze Kopitar leads the team in assists (13) and points (18).

Alex Laferriere paces the Kings in goals (9) and is second in points (15).

Brandt Clarke leads Los Angeles blueliners in points (13), which is fourth overall on the team.

A Numbers Game

211

Casey Mittelstadt has played in 211 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak among current Avalanche players.

587

With his 587th-career assist on Monday, MacKinnon moved into 6th place in assists among Canadian-born active players and 12th place for all active players, passing Steven Stamkos (586) on both lists.

4.1

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, the Avalanche lead the NHL with 4.1 goals per game at home.

30

MacKinnon became the first NHL player to reach 30 points this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Those guys have had a lot of chances, both individuals. Good to see them both find the back of the net. Gives our team confidence and their individual play a lot of confidence.”

-- Mikko Rantanen on Devon Toews and Samuel Girard