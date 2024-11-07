A First Round Rematch

Colorado Avalanche (6-7-0) @ Winnipeg Jets (12-1-0)

6 p.m. MT | Canada Life Centre | Watch: Altitude TV, 9News, My20, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

In a rematch of the First Round of the 2024 Playoffs that the Avalanche won 4-1, Colorado will faceoff against the Jets in Winnipeg on Thursday. This is the first of four matchups between the Central Division foes, as they’ll meet again in Denver on December 31, in Winnipeg on January 11, and again in Denver on January 22.

Latest Result (WPG): UTA 0, WPG 3

Latest Result (COL): SEA 3, COL 6

Kraken vs. Avalanche 11.05.24 Recap

The Avalanche beat the Kraken 6-3 at Ball Arena on Tuesday in Artturi Lehkonen’s 2024-25 debut. Early in the game, Chris Wagner put the Avalanche on the board with his first goal of the season at 2:28 of the opening period. Later in the period, Jaden Schwartz tied the game for Seattle at 12:58 with a deflection in the crease. Less than 90 seconds later, Ivan Ivan gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 14:12 of the first with his third goal of the season. Early in the second period, Jared McCann knotted up the score at two with a power-play goal at 23 seconds. Artturi Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead on the power play with his first goal of the season at 6:44 of the period. Less than three minutes later, Mikko Rantanen doubled Colorado’s lead on the power play with his fifth goal of the season at 9:11 of the period. Following many outstanding shot blocks by Parker Kelly, Seattle cut its deficit to one goal when Matty Beniers deflected a shot at 17:31. However, just 24 seconds later, Rantanen doubled Colorado’s lead with an empty-net goal, his sixth tally of the season, at 17:55. Just before the clock hit zero, Nikolai Kovalenko scored his second goal of the season with a shot from the doorstep at 19:58.

Avs Accomplishments

Nathan MacKinnon extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games, matching his 13-game season-opening point streak in 2019-20. He became the second player in NHL history to post multiple such streaks in a career, joining Wayne Gretzky.

Cale Makar also extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games and is two games shy of tying Bobby Orr’s record for the longest season-opening point streak by a defenseman in NHL history.

MacKinnon and Makar became the third set of teammates with simultaneous season-opening point streaks of at least 13 games, joining Orr and Phil Esposito (15 GP) as well as Dimitri Kvartalnov and Joe Juneau (14 GP).

History

In 59 previous regular-season matchups, the Avalanche are 28-24-7 against the Jets, in addition to last season’s First Round series that the Avalanche won 4-1.

Shutting Out Utah

The Jets beat Utah Hockey Club 3-0 on Tuesday in Winnipeg. Neither team scored in the first period, but Gabriel Vilardi opened the scoring at 17:57 of the second period. Nino Niederreiter doubled the Jets’ lead at 7:30 of the third period before scoring his second goal of the night on an empty net to seal Winnipeg’s victory at 17:01.

Stats to Know

MacKinnon has posted 38 points (15g/23a) in 39 regular-season games against the Jets in addition to nine points (2g/7a) in five playoff games.

Rantanen has registered 26 points (9g/17a) in 24 regular-season contests against Winnipeg along with nine points (2g/7a) in five playoff games.

Lehkonen has recorded 11 points (7g/4a) in 22 regular-season games against the Jets in addition to 11 points (7g/4a) in eight playoff games.

Jets by the Numbers

Kyle Connor leads the Jets in both goals (9) and points (19).

Nikolaj Ehlers (8g/9a) and Mark Scheifele (7g/10a) are tied for second on the team in points with 17.

Josh Morrissey leads Jets defensemen in points with 16 (2g/14a).

Numbers Game

2

The Avalanche have the league’s top two points and assists leaders in MacKinnon and Makar. MacKinnon has posted 25 points (6g/19a) and Makar has recorded 23 points (5g/18a).

37

Colorado’s 37% power play is the second-best in the NHL.

25.2

The Avalanche are allowing 25.2 shots on goal against per game, the second fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It felt good for sure. It was a lot of fun to play again. It’s been a while, so [I was] a little rusty at some points, but a lot of good stuff out there, too.”

-- Artturi Lehkonen on his return to the lineup