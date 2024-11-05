A Clash with the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (5-7-1) @ Colorado Avalanche (5-7-0)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude TV, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche are back in action and will welcome Artturi Lehkonen back to the lineup when they face the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena. They’ll look to win the season series against the Kraken after beating them 3-2 in Seattle on October 22. This is the second of three games between the teams this season, as they’ll play again at Ball Arena on December 22.

Latest Result (SEA): SEA 0, BOS 2

Latest Result (COL): COL 2, NSH 5

Avalanche vs. Predators 11.02.24 Recap

The Avalanche lost 5-2 to the Predators in Nashville on Saturday. Cale Makar opened the scoring on the power play with his fifth goal of the season at 2:54 of the second period. Steven Stamkos tied the game with a power-play goal of his own at 8:31 of the second before Colton Sissons gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 18:40 of the middle frame. Roman Josi doubled the Predators’ lead at 5:15 of the third period with a power-play goal. Nathan MacKinnon cut Nashville’s lead in half with his sixth goal of the season at 17:43 of the third period. Nashville extended its lead with empty-net goals from Filip Forsberg at 18:46 and Gustav Nyquist at 19:19.

Avs Accomplishments

Makar is tied for the league lead in points with 21 (5g/16a) and MacKinnon is tied for fourth with 20 points (6g/14a).

MacKinnon is one game away from tying his career-best 13-game season-opening point streak in 2019-20.

Like MacKinnon, Makar extended his season-opening point streak to 12 games, and his 21 points are the most he’s posted in the first 12 games of a season in his career, surpassing last season’s 15 points.

History

The Avalanche are 6-3-1 in 10 regular-season contests against the Kraken and have won three of the last four matchups dating back to last season.

Shutout in Boston

The Kraken lost 2-0 to the Bruins in Boston on Sunday. Justin Brazeau opened the scoring at 3:23 of the first period and Charlie Coyle doubled Boston’s lead with a power-play goal at 9:57 of the first period. Boston outshot Seattle 33-23 and killed off all three penalties in its win.

Stats to Know

MacKinnon has nine points (3g/6a) in nine regular-season games against Seattle including a goal in their first matchup of the season.

Makar has 12 points (4g/8a) in nine contests against the Kraken and posted two assists when the teams met in October.

Joel Kiviranta scored a pair of goals against the Kraken on October 22, the first regular-season goals he’s scored against Seattle.

Kraken by the Numbers

Jared McCann leads the Kraken in points with 14 (5g/9a) while Jordan Eberle leads the team with six goals.

Eberle (6g/3a) and Brandon Montour (4g/5a) are tied for second on the team in points with nine each.

Matty Beniers is third on the team in even-strength points with seven, behind Eberle (8) and McCann (11).

Numbers Game

14

The Avalanche are one of two NHL teams (Winnipeg) to have four players with at least 14 points this season.

10

MacKinnon and Makar are tied for the league lead in power-play points with 10 each.

34.2

The Avalanche enter Tuesday with the second-best power play in the league at 34.2%.

Quote that left a Mark

“I think his effectiveness on the forecheck and, really, his 200-foot game is remarkable. I think he’s such an energizer bunny for our locker room on the ice, and what he provides is sort of a unique skill set. And he’s just able to do everything out there, to be honest.”

-- Logan O’Connor on Artturi Lehkonen, who will make his 2024-25 debut on Tuesday