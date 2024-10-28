A Central Division Clash with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (2-6-1) @ Colorado Avalanche (5-4-0)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude TV, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche continue their homestand at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks and will look to win their sixth-straight game. This is the first of four meetings between the Central Division rivals, as they’ll meet again at Ball Arena on March 10 and in Chicago on January 8 and March 2.

Latest Result (CHI): CHI 2, DAL 4

Latest Result (COL): OTT 4, COL 5

Senators vs. Avalanche 10.27.24 Recap

The Avalanche beat the Senators 5-4 on Sunday at Ball Arena to extend their winning streak to five games. Nikolai Kovalenko opened the scoring with his first NHL goal at 19:52 of the first period off a centering feed from Casey Mittelstadt. Josh Manson scored his first goal of the season to extend Colorado’s lead at 19:42 of the second period with a backhand shot from the slot. Brady Tkachuk put Ottawa on the board at 9:15 of the third period before Nick Cousins evened the score at 11:23 of the final frame. Continuing the theme of players scoring their first goals of the season, Logan O’Connor netted his first of the year to give the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 13:29 of the third period. Ross Colton put Colorado up 4-2 with his team-leading eighth goal of the season at 15:01 when he followed up his own shot from the left doorstep. Ottawa answered when Claude Giroux put his team within one at 16:48 with a right-circle one-timer. Nathan MacKinnon scored his fourth goal of the season with an empty-net tally at 18:45 to put Colorado up 5-3. Giroux scored his second of the game at 19:50 but Ottawa wasn’t able to even the score.

Avs Accomplishments

With his assist on Colton’s goal, Cale Makar extended his season-opening point streak to nine games, tying John-Michael Liles for the longest streak among defensemen in Avalanche history. He’s one game away from tying Doug Wilson and Guy Lapointe for the second-longest streak and six games from tying Bobby Orr for the longest streak.

MacKinnon also posted a season-opening nine-game point streak for the third time in his career, joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Ron Francis as the only players with at least three season-opening point streaks of at least nine games.

Makar and MacKinnon became the second defenseman-forward duo of teammates to start the season with simultaneous nine-game point streaks, joining Boston’s Orr and Phil Esposito in the 1973-74 season.

History

In 109 previous regular-season meetings, the Avalanche own a 64-34-11 record against the Blackhawks. Last season, Colorado went 3-1-0 against Chicago, outscoring them 14-0 in the three wins. Justus Annunen earned his first-career shutout on Feb. 29, 2024, against Chicago and followed it up with another on March 4, 2024. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, the Avalanche are 9-2-0 against the Blackhawks.

Loss in the Lone Star State

The Blackhawks lost to the Stars 4-2 in Dallas on Friday. Dallas’ Evgenii Dadonov opened the scoring at 9:17 of the first period, Jamie Benn doubled Dallas’ lead at 14:42 of the second period, and Matt Duchene put the Stars up 3-0 at 8:50 0f the third period. Ryan Donato put Chicago on the board at 9:34 of the third before Connor Bedard pulled the Blackhawks within one with his third goal of the year at 14:15 of the third period. Duchene scored his second goal of the game with an empty-net tally at 19:42 of the final frame to seal the victory for Dallas.

Stats to Know

In 25 contests against the Blackhawks, Mikko Rantanen has posted 33 points (10g/23a), including five assists in four games last season and 12 points (1g/11a) over the last two seasons.

MacKinnon has registered 44 points (15g/29a) in 40 games against the Blackhawks, including eight points (4g/4a) in four games in 2023-24.

Makar posted four points (1g/3a) in three games against Chicago in 2023-24 and has recorded 12 points (5g/7a) in 11-career matchups against the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks by the Numbers

Bedard leads the team with nine points (3g/6a) and his three goals are tied with Nick Foligno, Craig Smith, Teuvo Teravainen, and Donato for the team lead.

Seth Jones leads Chicago’s defensemen in points with seven (1g/6a) while Alex Vlasic is in second with four points (4a).

Numbers Game

6

The Avalanche have scored 3.78 goals per game, which is the sixth-best mark in the NHL.

3

Mittlestadt recorded his fourth-career three-assist game and first with the Avalanche on Sunday. In his last two games, he’s posted six points (1g/5a).

8

The Avalanche have three players who rank in the top eight in assists: Makar (13, T-1st), MacKinnon (11, T-4th), and Rantanen (10, T-8th).

Quote That Left a Mark

“Playing with Two-Nine (Nathan MacKinnon) and Mikko (Rantanen) definitely doesn’t hurt. But again, my confidence is just high. Playing wing, I’m thinking less in the d-zone, focusing a little bit more on offense. And again, just playing my game and just feel like I have so much more confidence this year. [I] can be myself on and off the ice. I think that’s translated into the game out there.”

-- Ross Colton on scoring nine points (8g/1a) in nine games to start the season