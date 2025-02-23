Sunday in St. Louis

Colorado Avalanche (33-23-2) @ St. Louis Blues (25-26-6)

4 p.m. MT | Enterprise Center | Watch: My20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For the second-consecutive day, the Avalanche will face a Central Division rival on the road as they play the St. Louis Blues. This is the second of four meetings between the clubs this season, as they’ll play in Denver on March 29th and in St. Louis on April 5th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 1, NSH 2

Latest Result (STL): WPG 4, STL 3 (SO)

Defeat in Nashville

The Avalanche lost 2-1 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, despite outshooting their opponent 32-17. Sam Malinski scored his second goal of the season while Scott Wedgewood made 15 saves against his former team. Malinski opened the scoring at 1:15 of the second period with a blast from above the right circle set up by Jonathan Drouin’s drop pass. Nashville tied the game at 1:45 of the middle frame with a goal by Justin Barron via a slap shot through traffic from the point. Jonathan Marchessault gave Nashville a 2-1 lead with a shot from the left doorstep at 9:11 of the third period.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (87) and assists (66).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is first in points (63) and goals (22) while being tied for third in assists (41).

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in assists (44).

History

In 120 previous regular-season matchups against the Blues, the Avalanche are 63-44-13. Earlier this season, the Avs beat the Blues 5-0 at Ball Arena on January 31st. The teams have met in three playoff series, with the Avs winning all three. In the 2001 Western Conference Final, the Avs won 4-1 on their way to winning the Stanley Cup. In the 2021 First Round, the Avalanche swept the Blues 4-0. One year later, the Avs defeated the Blues 4-2 in the 2022 Western Conference Second Round en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

A Joust with the Jets

The Blues lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Winnipeg Jets at Enterprise Center on Saturday. In the first period, Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers opened the scoring at 4:58 before Robert Thomas tied the game at 15:34. Gabriel Vilardi scored the lone second-period goal at 11:01. In the third period, Thomas tied the game at 16 seconds before Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues a 3-2 lead at 17:10. At 19:32 of the third, Vilardi scored his second of the game to tie the contest. In the shootout, Kyle Connor scored the lone goal to give the Jets the victory. In net for St. Louis, Joel Hofer made 25 saves.

Gateway to the Goal

MacKinnon has posted 51 points (17g/34a) in 47 regular-season games against the Blues in addition to 17 points (9g/8a) in 11 playoff games.

In 23 regular-season games against the Blues, Makar has recorded 26 points (6g/20a) as well as six points (1g/5a) in 11 playoff contests.

Necas has registered nine points (5g/4a) in eight contests against St. Louis.

St. Louis’ Stars

Thomas leads the team in assists (29), is tied for first in points (44) and third in goals (15).

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues in goals (23), is tied for first in points (44) and tied for fourth in assists (21).

Dylan Holloway is second on the team in goals (16) while being third in points (40) and assists (24).

A Numbers Game

2.2

The Avalanche are allowing 2.2 goals per game in February, which is the third-best mark in the league during that span.

11

Makar’s 11 goals in 2025 are tied for the sixth most in the NHL.

3

Devon Toews’ three game-winning goals in 2025 are tied for the NHL lead.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Take the result out of it, I’m actually really happy with the way we played. I thought that was a good continuation of the practice days that we had. [I] liked our energy. [I] liked our skating.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s performance on Saturday