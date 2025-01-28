New York State of Mind

Colorado Avalanche (29-20-2) @ New York Islanders (21-20-7)

5:30 p.m. MT | UBS Arena | Watch: ESPN+, Hulu | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a thrilling win over the New York Rangers on Sunday, the Avalanche conclude their road trip on Long Island against the New York Islanders.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, NYR 4

Latest Result (NYI): CAR 2, NYI 3 (OT)

Madness at Madison Square Garden

The Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 5-4 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Cale Makar scored twice, Martin Necas posted his first two assists as an Av and Jack Drury added his first goal in the Burgundy and Blue. To begin a high-scoring first period, Drury opened the scoring at 5:43 with his fourth goal of the year when he deflected Keaton Middleton’s shot from the point. With the assist on the goal, Middleton recorded his first NHL point.

The Avs doubled their lead at 6:26 when Makar scored his 17th goal of the year with a left-circle shot. Leading up to the goal, Nathan MacKinnon made an unbelievable entry pass to Necas while on his back before Necas set Makar up. The Rangers answered with a pair of goals from Sam Carrick at 7:10 and Vincent Trocheck at 8:36 to tie the game. At 14:36 of the first, Makar scored his second of the game and 18th of the season with a power-play tally via a shot from the point. With the assist on the goal, Necas recorded the 300th point of his career.

Colorado took a 4-2 lead at 16:01 of the second period when Juuso Parssinen scored his fourth goal of the season with a one-timer from the slot set up by Casey Mittelstadt. The Rangers answered with a goal by Will Borgen at 18:05 of the second and tied the game courtesy of Artemi Panarin’s tally at 15:02 of the third. With the clock winding down in the third, Makar exited the penalty box, intercepted a pass in the Avs’ defensive zone, skated down the left-wing side and set up Artturi Lehkonen’s game-winning goal via a right-circle one-timer with 14.7 seconds left in the game.

Meet the Elite

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (77) and assists (58).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is first in goals (18), tied for first in points (56) and being for second in assists (38).

A Marty Party

Necas is seventh in the NHL in assists (41).

History

In 43 previous meetings against the Islanders, the Avalanche are 23-16-4. In the first matchup between the teams this season, the Islanders won 6-2 at Ball Arena on October 14.

Extra Hockey in Elmont

The Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime at UBS Arena on Saturday. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Jack Roslovic at 5:18 and Sebastian Aho at 6:30. Alexander Romanov put the Islanders on the board at 17:53 of the first period before Anders Lee tied the game at 6:26 of the third frame. In overtime, Brock Nelson scored to give the Islanders a 3-2 victory at 2:03.

Igniting Offense on Long Island

MacKinnon has posted 25 points (10g/15a) in 20 games against the Islanders.

In nine games against the Islanders, Makar has registered 15 points (3g/12a).

Devon Toews has recorded seven points (3g/4a) in six games against his former team.

Islanders Leading the Way

Bo Horvat is tied for the team lead in points (37) and assists (20) while ranking second in goals (17).

Lee leads the team in goals (21) and is tied for the team lead in points (37).

Kyle Palmieri is third on the Islanders in points (32) while being tied for first in assists (20).

A Numbers Game

87.7%

The Avalanche’s 87.7% mark on the penalty kill since December 1st is the fourth best in the league during that time span.

9

Since December 1st, the Avalanche lead the league with nine regulation wins on the road.

.922

Since making his Avs debut on December 14th, Mackenzie Blackwood’s .922 save percentage is tied for the sixth best in the NHL among goalies with at least 10 games played during that time span.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I thought he was great. That line was good. I thought [Necas] could've had three goals himself. [He] hit two posts. [He] did a lot of good things."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Martin Necas’ performance on Sunday