A Clash on Causeway

Colorado Avalanche (28-19-2) @ Boston Bruins (24-20-6)

11 a.m. MT | TD Garden | Watch: Altitude, NHL Network, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

For the second time this month, the Avalanche embark on a three-game road trip. In the first of a back-to-back against Original Six foes, they’ll play the Boston Bruins.

Latest Result (COL): WPG 3, COL 2 (OT)

Latest Result (BOS): OTT 0, BOS 2

Picking Up a Point

The Avalanche lost to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime at Ball Arena on Thursday. Nathan MacKinnon scored his 19th goal of the year, Cale Makar tallied his 16th of the year and Jonathan Drouin added a pair of assists. MacKinnon opened the scoring with a brilliant goal at 6:09 of the second period. He skated down to the low slot, released a shot that hit the post, corralled the rebound and scored from the bottom of the right circle. The Jets tied the game at 10:56 of the second with a goal from Morgan Barron and took a 2-1 lead at 18:44 of the middle frame courtesy of Gabriel Vilardi’s tally. Makar scored a spectacular goal of his own to tie the game at 7:05 of the third with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle while falling down. The Jets won the game in overtime when Neal Pionk scored at 17 seconds with a slap shot from the top of the right circle.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (75) and assists (56).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is first in points (53) and goals (16) while ranking tied for third in assists (37).

Moose Crossing

Mikko Rantanen is sixth in the NHL in points (64), tied for sixth in assists (39) and seventh in goals (25).

History

In 43 previous regular-season matchups against the Bruins, the Avalanche are 26-15-2. Earlier this season, the Bruins beat the Avalanche 5-3 at Ball Arena on October 16.

Shutting Out the Senators

The Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-0 at TD Garden on Thursday. After a scoreless first period, Morgan Geekie opened the scoring for Boston at 2:06 of the middle frame. At 19:55 of the third, David Pastrnak sealed the victory for the Bruins with an empty-net tally. In net for Boston, Joonas Korpisalo posted a 28-save shutout.

Bustling in Beantown

In 20 games against the Bruins, MacKinnon has posted 16 points (6g/10a).

Makar has recorded nine points (2g/7a) in nine games against the Bruins.

In 16 games against Boston, Rantanen has registered 11 points (3g/8a).

Scorers Wearing the Spoked-B

Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (23), assists (33) and points (56).

Brad Marchand is second on the Bruins in goals (17) and assists (20) while ranking tied for second in points (37).

Pavel Zacha is third on the Bruins in points (28), fourth in assists (17) and fifth in goals (11).

A Numbers Game

170

MacKinnon has posted 170 points (66g/104a) in 142 January games throughout his career.

1

Devon Toews is one assist shy of 200 for his career.

186

Walpole, Massachusetts, native Chris Wagner, who was recalled by the Avalanche on Thursday, played in 186 games for the Bruins.

Quote That Left a Mark

“The couple of goals we did have were great plays. I thought we had a stride in the right direction, but it’s still a bummer [that] we lost. We come for two points, not one.”

-- Keaton Middleton on Thursday’s game against Winnipeg