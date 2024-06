2024 Colorado Avalanche Development Camp Roster and Media Schedule

The Colorado Avalanche will hold their on-ice sessions of development camp from July 3-5. Below is a schedule and list of media availability during the camp. All on-ice sessions, including the 4-on-4 game, are free and open to the public. All times are subject to change. The full development camp roster is attached. On-ice groups will be announced on a later date.

Development Camp Roster

Forwards

No. 15, Reilly Connors, LW

No. 16, Taylor Makar, LW/C

No. 18, Jake Fisher, C

No. 24, Oskar Olausson, RW/C

No. 36, Marek Hejduk, RW

No. 38, Cooper Gay, RW

No. 43, Miles Cooper, C/LW

No. 45, Chad Hillebrand, LW/C

No. 46, Bret Link, RW

No. 47, Rilen Kovacevic, RW

No. 51, Briley Wood, C

No. 58, Calum Ritchie, C

No. 63, Christian Humphreys, C

No. 65, Colby Ambrosio, C

No. 85, Nikita Prishchepov, LW

No. 90, Max Curran, C

William Zellers, LW

Defensemen

No. 2, Sean Behrens

No. 5, Tory Pitner

No. 44, Mick Frechette

No. 61, Garrett Pyke

No. 70, Valtteri Piironen

No. 72, Connor Mayer

No. 73, Nolan Stevenson

No. 74, Mitch Young

No. 75, Boston Buckberger

No. 78, Chris Romaine

No. 89, Saige Weinstein

Goalies

No. 1, Louka Cloutier

No. 30, Jake Barczewski

No. 35, Vinny Duplessis

No. 50, Matt Davis

No. 60, Nils Wallstrom

Development Camp Schedule

Wednesday, July 3rd

On-ice sessions at Family Sports (two different groups, goalies, full team)

8:15 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Media availability following all sessions

Thursday, July 4th

On-ice sessions at Family Sports (two different groups, goalies, full team)

8:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Media availability following all sessions

Friday, July 5th

On-ice sessions at Family Sports (goalies, full team)

8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Burgundy vs. White 4-on-4 game at Family Sports

4:00 p.m.

Media availability following game

Saturday, July 6th

Team Building