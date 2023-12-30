ST. LOUIS -- Devon Toews scored with 2:54 remaining in the third period to help the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday.
Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
MacKinnon point streak ends at 19, Johansen has goal, assist for Colorado
Toews made it 2-1 on a slap shot from the left point that deflected off St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk after a Colorado faceoff win.
Nathan MacKinnon's point streak ended at 19 games, one short of tying Paul Stastny for best in Avalanche history.
Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves for the Avalanche (22-11-3), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).
Robert Thomas scored, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues (18-16-1), who had their three-game winning streak end.
Johansen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 15:11 on a rebound from the slot, but Thomas tied it 1-1 for the Blues with their NHL-tying ninth shorthanded goal at 16:29 on a breakaway after a MacKinnon blind backhand giveaway.
Thomas tied it 1-1 at 16:31, deking to his backhand on a short-handed breakaway after intercepting a pass by MacKinnon at the St. Louis blue line. The short-handed goal was the ninth for the Blues this season, tied for most in the NHL.