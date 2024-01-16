Canadiens top Avalanche, 4-3, on Monday

Caufield has goal, assist; Makar gets 3 points for Colorado

recap_16x9
By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Joel Armia scored with 4:10 remaining in the third period, and the Montreal Canadiens won 4-3 against the Colorado Avalanche at Bell Centre on Monday.

Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, Nick Suzuki had two assists, and Jake Allen made 32 saves in his first start since Jan. 4 for Montreal (18-18-7), which was winless in its past three games (0-1-2).

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves for Colorado (28-13-3), which had won three straight and was 9-1-1 in its previous 11 games.

Armia scored five-hole on the backhand from the top of the crease to give the Canadiens their second consecutive one-goal lead in the third.

Ross Colton gave Colorado a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:28 of the first period, converting on a rebound of his own shot.

Juraj Slafkovsky tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 7:17 when he reached around Georgiev from the right edge of the crease to score on his own rebound after one-timing Suzuki’s pass from the left side.

Slafkovsky’s goal was scored after Colorado forward Jonathan Drouin was given a standing ovation from the capacity crowd when a video tribute played on the scoreboard during a stoppage in play. Drouin, who patted his chest and waved to the crowd as he stood on the bench, signed a one-year contract with Colorado for $825,000 on July 1 after spending the previous six seasons with the Canadiens.

Makar made it 2-1 for the Avalanche with a one-timer of Samuel Girard’s pass at 1:01 of the second.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard tied it 2-2 at 16:08 when he scored on a second effort, driving the net and tapping his own rebound under Georgiev’s pads for his first goal of the season.

Caufield made it 3-2 with Montreal’s second power-play goal at 1:52 of the third with a wrist shot over the glove from the bottom of the left circle.

Devon Toews one-timed Mikko Rantanen’s cross-ice pass to tie the game 3-3 while playing 4-on-4 at 9:37.

The Avalanche dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards after it was announced forward Valeri Nichushkin will be out indefinitely while he receives care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL.

News Feed

Game Preview at MTL 1-15-23

Rolling Into Montreal
Colorado Avalanche Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 13

Avalanche score 5 straight, rally past Maple Leafs for 3rd win in row
Makar, Georgiev Voted to NHL All-Star Game

Makar, Georgiev Voted to NHL All-Star Game
Game Preview: COL @ TOR

Toe-To-Toe with Toronto 
Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche game recap January 10

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 23, Avalanche shut out Golden Knights
Game Preview: COL vs. VGK

Knowing the Knights
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

MacKinnon home point streak at 22, Avalanche top Bruins in shootout
Florida Panthers Colorado Avalanche game recap January 6

Reinhart hat trick sparks Panthers past Avalanche for 7th straight victory
Game Preview: COL vs. FLA

Containing The Cats
Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars game recap January 4

MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche rally past Stars
Game Preview at DAL (Jan. 4, 2023)

Dancing with the Stars
New York Islanders Colorado Avalanche game recap January 2

MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Islanders
Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of December

Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of December
Game Preview - Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

A Long Way from the Island
San Jose Sharks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 31

Nichushkin breaks tie late, Avalanche edge Sharks
Game Preview vs. SJS (Dec. 31, 2023)

Sharks In Town for New Year's Eve
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Game Preview: COL @ STL (Dec. 29 2023)

Bouncing Back Against the Blues