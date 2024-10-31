The Avalanche lost 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Cale Makar and Ivan Ivan scored for Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon recorded his 12th and 13th assists of the year, and Mikko Rantanen posted his 11th helper of the season.
Avalanche Fall to Lightning 5-2
Ivan and Makar Score for Colorado
Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring at 1:01 of the first period with a one-timer from the high slot off an assist from Brayden Point.
Jake Guentzel doubled Tampa Bay's lead at 3:36 of the period with a shot from the right doorstep off a feed from Kucherov.
Conor Geekie gave the Lightning a 3-0 lead at 5:32 of the opening frame with a shot from the left doorstep off an assist from Anthony Cirelli.
The Avalanche got on the board at 14:56 of the first period when Ivan scored his second goal of the season by deflecting Makar's point shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy. With the assist on the play, Makar joined became the second defenseman in NHL history to record a season-opening point streak of at least 11 games, joining Bobby Orr (15 games in 1973-74).
Guentzel scored his second of the night with a right-circle shot at 6:28 of the second period to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead.
Colorado made it a 4-2 game when Makar scored his fourth goal of the season at 10:57 of the third period with a wrist shot from the point.
Cirelli scored an empty-net goal to put the Lightning up 5-2 at 18:40 of the third period.
Next up for the Avalanche is a meeting with the Predators in Nashville on Saturday at 6 p.m. MT on Altitude2 and Altitude+.