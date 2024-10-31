Avalanche Fall to Lightning 5-2

Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring at 1:01 of the first period with a one-timer from the high slot off an assist from Brayden Point.

Jake Guentzel doubled Tampa Bay's lead at 3:36 of the period with a shot from the right doorstep off a feed from Kucherov.

Conor Geekie gave the Lightning a 3-0 lead at 5:32 of the opening frame with a shot from the left doorstep off an assist from Anthony Cirelli.