Avalanche Win Fourth-Straight Game, Beat Utah 5-1

Ivan Scores First NHL Goal, Kovalenko Posts First-Career Multi-Point Game

CA-2425-Away-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche completed a 3-0 road trip with a 5-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday at the Delta Center. Cale Makar extended his point streak, Casey Mittelstadt posted a three-point night, and Justus Annunen made 25 saves.

Ross Colton opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the year on the power play with a right-circle one-timer at 9:54 of the first period.

Makar doubled Colorado’s lead with his third goal of the season at 18:20 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot off the rush. With that goal, Makar became the seventh defenseman in NHL history to start the season with an eight-game point streak.

Mittlestadt scored his fifth goal of the season to put the Avalanche up 3-0 at 14:25 of the second period when he finished off the rebound from Sam Malinski’s wraparound attempt at the right doorstep.

Ivan Ivan gave the Avalanche a 4-0 lead with his first-career NHL goal with a wrist shot from the slot on the power play at 17:33 of the middle frame.

Lawson Crowse scored Utah's lone goal at 15:28 of the third period with a backhand shot from the right doorstep.

Joel Kiviranta scored his fourth goal of the season 39 seconds later with a wrist shot from the slot to put the Avalanche up 5-1.

The Avalanche will return home to Denver and take on the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude TV.

