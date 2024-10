The Avalanche lost 5-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Monday. Nathan MacKinnon and Casey Mittelstadt each scored for Colorado while Cale Makar, Sam Malinski, and Logan O'Connor recorded an assist.

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev opened the scoring on the power play with a slapshot from the high slot at 8:47 of the first period.

Mittelstadt tied the game with his sixth goal of the season with a right-circle wrist shot at 10:16 of the opening frame.