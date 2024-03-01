MacKinnon reaches 100 points, Avalanche cruise past Blackhawks

MacKinnon reached the mark after scoring at 17:32 of the third period, which gave Colorado a 5-0 lead.

MacKinnon’s assist on Ross Colton’s second-period goal also gave him 539 for his career, moving him into third place past Peter Forsberg on the franchise’s all-time list.

Zach Parise had two goals and an assist, and Justus Annunen made 24 saves in his first NHL shutout for the Avalanche (37-19-5), who have won four of their past six.

Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (15-40-5), who are 1-10-3 in their past 14 games.

Parise gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 17:58 of the first period. Defenseman Jack Johnson got past Chicago forward Anthony Beauvillier along the left-wing board and skated the puck into the Chicago zone. He passed Parise in the slot, who scored on a wrist shot.

Colton’s power-play goal made it 2-0 at 6:56 of the second period after following the rebound of his own shot from the slot and scoring from in front of the net.

Ryan Johansen extended it to 3-0 at 7:38 when he carried the puck through the slot and scored on a backhand from behind the net.

Devon Toews pushed it to 4-0 at 19:58, scoring from the left face-off circle.