MacKinnon’s home point streak hits 30, Avalanche shut out Blackhawks

Forward has 2 goals, 2 assists; Chicago loses 22nd straight on road

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists to extend his season-opening home point streak to 30 games, and the Colorado Avalanche handed the Chicago Blackhawks their 22nd straight road loss, 5-0 at Ball Arena on Monday.

MacKinnon has 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) during his streak, which is the sixth-longest in NHL history and the longest since Mario Lemieux hit 31-games in 1995-96. Wayne Gretzky owns the NHL record for a home point streak at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89).

Cale Makar and Jonathan Drouin each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise scored for the Avalanche (38-20-5), who have won three of their past four games (3-1-0). Justus Annunen made 37 saves for his second straight shutout, the first of which came in a 5-0 win at Chicago on Thursday.

Petr Mrazek made 32 saves for the Blackhawks (15-41-5), who have lost seven straight (0-5-2).

MacKinnon made it 1-0 at 12:31 of the first after Jason Dickinson tried to intercept Devon Toews’ pass and MacKinnon skated in on net and sent a snap shot under the blocker. 

Drouin extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:22 with a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1.

Makar made it 3-0 at 12:38 of the second with a wrist shot from just above the right face-off circle that went in off the far post.

Parise’s redirection off his skate in front made it 4-0 at 17:38 off a point shot from Caleb Jones. 

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal at 15:35 of the third period for the 5-0 final.

