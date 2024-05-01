Avalanche Defenseman Cale Makar Nominated For James Norris Memorial Trophy

NEW YORK (May 1, 2024) – Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche are the three finalists for the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Following are the finalists:

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Makar topped defensemen with 1.17 points per game (21-69—90 in 77 GP) – the third-highest average by a blueliner over the past 30 seasons (minimum: 50 GP) – to power the Avalanche to their seventh consecutive playoff berth. Makar, who set single-season franchise records for assists and points by a defenseman, ranked second among 2023-24 blueliners in goals (21), assists (69) and points (90). He also finished among the leading defensemen in power-play points (1st; 39), shorthanded points (t-1st; 4), power-play assists (2nd; 32), shots on goal (3rd; 231), takeaways (3rd; 70), power-play goals (t-3rd; 7) and average time on ice (9th; 24:46). The 25-year-old Makar registered his 300th point in his 280th contest (Jan. 20 at PHI) to become the second-fastest blueliner in League history to reach the milestone, one game shy of Bobby Orr (279 GP). Makar is a Norris Trophy finalist for the fourth time in his first five NHL seasons, after winning the award in 2021-22, finishing second in 2020-21 and placing third in 2022‑23. Only three other players have been voted as a Norris Trophy finalist at least four times within their first five seasons – Orr(5x), Brad Park (4x) and Denis Potvin (4x) – and just two of them have multiple wins within that span – Orr (4x) and Potvin (2x).

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, in his first season as Vancouver’s captain, paced defensemen with 75 assists and 92 points (17-75—92 in 82 GP) – both figures franchise records for a blueliner, ahead of the marks he established in 2022‑23 (7-69—76 in 78 GP) – to guide the Canucks to their first playoff berth since 2019‑20 and first division title since 2012-13. Hughes also ranked among the leading defensemen in power-play assists (1st; 33), power-play points (2nd; 38), plus/minus (4th; +38), goals (t-6th; 17), total time on ice (7th; 2,024:10), shots on goal (9th; 199) and power-play goals (t-9th; 5). He became the eighth-fastest blueliner in NHL history to accumulate 300 career points, doing so in his 331st contest (Jan. 24 vs. STL). Hughes also became the third defenseman in League history – after Paul Coffey and Bobby Orr – to register at least 200 assists over a three-season span, reaching the total April 8 vs. VGK. The 24-year-old Orlando, Fla., native is the first player in Vancouver’s 53-year history who has been voted as a finalist for the Norris Trophy and is seeking to become the fourth U.S.-born player to win the award, following Chris Chelios (3x, last 1995-96), Brian Leetch (2x, last 1996-97) and Adam Fox (2020-21).

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Josi led defensemen in goals (23), power-play goals (9) and shots on goal (268) across 82 games (23-62—85) to propel the Predators to their 10th playoff berth in his 13 seasons with the team. His 23 goals equaled a career high, set in 2021-22 (23-73—96 in 80 GP), and marked the most by a blueliner at age 33 or older in NHL history. Josi also finished among the top 2023-24 defensemen in game-winning goals (t-2nd; 5), points (3rd; 85), power-play points (t-4th; 33), assists (5th; 62), power-play assists (7th; 24) and total time on ice (8th; 2,019:45). After a 9-10-0 start to the season, he led all blueliners in goals (20), assists (53) and points (73) as Nashville went 38-20-5 in its final 63 contests (Nov. 26 – April 15), highlighted by a franchise-record 18-game point streak (Feb. 17 – March 26) during which Josi accumulated 8-16—24 and a +22 rating – both tops among defensemen in that span. Josi is a Norris Trophy finalist for the third time, after winning the award in 2019-20 and placing second in voting in 2021‑22. At age 33, he is the oldest finalist for the trophy since Mark Giordano (age 35 w/ CGY) and Brent Burns (age 34 w/ SJS) in 2018-19, with Giordano taking home the award that season and Burns finishing second.

History

The James Norris Memorial Trophy was presented in 1953 by the four children of the late James Norris in memory of the former owner-president of the Detroit Red Wings.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues Thursday, May 2, when the three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy will be unveiled.