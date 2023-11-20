Cale Makar Named NHL First Star of the Month

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 19.

FIRST STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Makar, who collected multiple points in all three of his appearances, led the NHL with seven assists and eight points (1-7—8) to power the Avalanche (11-5-0, 22 points) to a perfect week. He scored an insurance goal early in the third period and added a helper in a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken Nov. 13. Makar then recorded his 13th career three-assist and 23rd career three-point performance in an 8-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks Nov. 15. He capped the week with three more helpers in a 6-3 triumph versus the Dallas Stars Nov. 18 to become the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist milestone (254 GP). The 25-year-old Makar, who won the Calder Memorial Trophy during his rookie campaign (2019-20) and since has added the James Norris Memorial Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy and Stanley Cup (2021-22) to his résumé, ranks among the top defensemen in assists (2nd; 20), points (2nd; 24), plus/minus (t-2nd; +13) and goals (t-8th; 4) through 16 total contests this season. He also has compiled 1-12—13 during an active six-game assist/point streak dating to Nov. 7.

SECOND STAR – WILLIAM NYLANDER, RW, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Nylander wowed family, friends and fans in Stockholm with 2-3—5 across two games as the Maple Leafs (10-5-2, 22 points) swept their trip across the Atlantic Ocean as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden presented by Fastenal. A Swedish national (who was born in Canada while his father was playing in the NHL), Nylander celebrated his first NHL game in his home country with 1-2—3 – including the tying goal midway through the third period and an assist on John Tavares’ winner 1:24 later – as Toronto rallied from an early two-goal deficit for a 3-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings Nov. 17. Nylander then registered 1-1—2, including his 10th career overtime goal (the second-most in Maple Leafs history), as part of a 4-3 win versus the Minnesota Wild Nov. 19. The 27-year-old Nylander has found the scoresheet in all 17 of his appearances thus far in 2023-24 (12-15—27), matching the eighth-longest season-opening point streak in League history. He also ranks among the top 2023-24 performers in shots on goal (2nd; 77), points (t-4th; 27) and goals (t-6th; 12).

THIRD STAR – SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Crosby paced the NHL with five goals and ranked second with both seven points (5-2—7) and a +6 rating as the Penguins (9-8-0, 18 points) split their four contests. He posted 3-1—4, including his 13th career hat trick, 38th career four-point performance and 88th career game-winning goal, in a 5-3 triumph against the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 14. Crosby then picked up one assist in a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils Nov. 16 and scored both of Pittsburgh’s goals in a 4-2 defeat versus the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 18 before being held off scoresheet in a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Nov. 19. The 36-year-old Crosby, who last week moved into 26th place on the League’s all-time goals list (562), sits among the 2023-24 leaders in goals (t-6th; 12), plus/minus (t-7th; +11) and points (t-13th; 22) through 17 total games this season (12-10—22).