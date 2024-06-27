How The Avalanche Were Built Through the NHL Draft

Avalanche Have Used Draft to Build Stanley Cup Champion and Perennial Contender

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche have been one of the NHL’s best teams over the last five years, and the NHL Draft has been a huge part of their success.

Whether it’s drafting and developing players, trading draft picks and/or prospects for established NHLers, champions, like the 2022 Avalanche, are built through the Draft.

The Avalanche built their core through the Draft, selecting Gabriel Landeskog No. 2 overall in 2011, Nathan MacKinnon No. 1 overall in 2013, Mikko Rantanen No. 10 overall in 2015, and Cale Makar No. 4 overall in 2017.

That quartet has combined to score 2,423 points (931g/1,492a) in 2,414 regular-season games in addition to 362 points (130g/232a) in 310 playoff games. Landeskog has won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year, Makar has won the James Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff’s most valuable player, and Calder Memorial Trophy, and MacKinnon has won the Calder Trophy as well as the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, given to the player who exhibits sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.

This season, Makar is a finalist for the James Norris Trophy for the fourth time in his career while MacKinnon is a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the league’s MVP, for the fourth time in his career in addition to being a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the league’s most outstanding player as voted on by members of the NHL Players Association.

Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar Career Stats

Player
Regular-Season Games Played
Regular-Season Goals
Regular-Season Assists
Regular-Season Points
Playoff Games Played
Playoff Goals
Playoff Assists
Playoff Points
Gabriel Landeskog
738
248
323
571
69
27
40
67
Nathan MacKinnon
791
335
564
899
88
48
66
114
Mikko Rantanen
570
262
355
617
81
34
67
101
Cale Makar
315
86
250
336
72
21
59
80
Total
2,414
931
1,492
2,423
310
130
232
362

How the 2021-2022 Avalanche Were Built

Among players to appear in at least one playoff game for the 2022 Avalanche, six of them were drafted by the club: Landeskog, MacKinnon, Makar, Rantanen, Bowen Byram (No. 4 overall in 2019), and Alex Newhook (No. 16 overall in 2019). But while those were the only players who were drafted on that roster, the Avalanche used the Draft in other ways to build a champion.

Feb. 19, 2011: The Avalanche traded Kevin Shattenkirk, whom they selected 14th overall in the 2007 Draft, Chris Stewart, whom they selected 18th overall in the 2006 Draft, and a 2011 second-round pick to the St. Louis Blues for a package that included Erik Johnson. Johnson was a key leader on the team, wearing an ‘A’ on his sweater as an alternate captain for six seasons, including 2021-22.

June 26, 2015: The Avalanche traded Ryan O’Reilly, whom they drafted 33rd overall in 2009, and Jamie McGinn to the Buffalo Sabres for a package that included J.T. Compher, who scored three goals and eight points in 20 playoff games in 2022.

Nov. 5, 2017: The Avalanche traded Matt Duchene, whom they drafted third overall in 2009, to the Ottawa Senators as part of a three-team deal with the Nashville Predators that saw the Avalanche acquire a package from the Predators that included Samuel Girard and a package from the Senators that included a 2019 first-round pick. The Avalanche used that pick to select Byram, who posted nine assists and played 19:22 a game during the playoffs while Girard posted three points (1g/2a) in seven games before suffering an injury. With the Avalanche, Girard has posted 196 points (30g/166a) in 470 regular-season contests along with 25 points (2g/23a) in 60 playoff games.

June 28, 2019: The Avalanche traded a package including their second-round pick in 2020 to the Washington Capitals for Andre Burakovsky, who scored the overtime-winning goal in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

July 1, 2019: The Avalanche traded a package including Tyson Barrie, whom they drafted 64th overall in 2009, to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a package including Nazem Kadri. Kadri was instrumental for the Avalanche, posting 15 points (7g/8a) in 16 playoff games and scoring the overtime-winning goal in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final.

Oct. 12, 2020: The Avalanche traded their second-round picks in 2021 and 2022 to the New York Islanders for defenseman Devon Toews, who was an instrumental piece of the 2022 Stanley Cup team and has formed one of the league’s top defensive pairings with Makar. During his time with the Avalanche, Toews has scored 188 points (41g/147a) in 281 regular-season games in addition to 36 points (8g/28a) in 47 playoff games.

July 28, 2021: The Avalanche traded Conor Timmins, whom they selected 32nd overall in 2017, a first-round pick in 2022, and a third-round pick in 2024 for Darcy Kuemper. In 16 playoff games, Kuemper went 10-4-0 with a .902 save percentage and a 2.57 goals-against average.

March 14, 2022: The Avalanche traded Drew Helleson, whom they drafted 47th overall in 2019, and a second-round pick in 2023 to the Anaheim Ducks for Josh Manson, who posted eight points (3g/5a) and logged 17:11 of time on ice per game in the playoffs. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Manson has played in 103 regular-season games and 16 playoff games.

March 15, 2022: The Avalanche traded Tyson Jost, whom they selected 10th overall in 2016, for Nico Sturm, who posted two assists in 13 playoff games.

March 21, 2022: The Avalanche traded Justin Barron, whom they drafted 25th overall in 2020, and a second-round pick in 2024 to the Montreal Canadiens for Artturi Lehkonen, who scored 14 points (8g/6a) in the 2022 playoffs. Over the last two seasons, Lehkonen has scored 85 points (37g/48a) in 109 regular-season games for Colorado in addition to 17 points (9g/8a) in 18 playoff games.

March 21, 2022: The Avalanche traded a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the San Jose Sharks for Andrew Cogliano, who scored six points (3g/3a) in 16 playoff games.

Looking Ahead To 2024-25

On their quest for their next Stanley Cup, the Avalanche used the Draft to make several trades for players who are still on the roster.

July 7, 2022: The Avalanche traded a third-round pick in 2022, a fifth-round pick in 2022, and a third-round pick in 2023 to the New York Rangers for Alexandar Georgiev, who has led the NHL in wins each of the last two seasons.

June 27, 2023: The Avalanche traded Newhook, the 16th pick in the 2019 Draft, to the Montreal Canadiens for the 31st and 37th overall picks in the 2023 Draft along with Gianni Fairbrother.

June 28, 2023: The Avalanche traded the 37th overall pick that they received from Montreal to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Ross Colton, who scored 40 points (17g/23a) in 80 regular-season games in addition to four points (1g/3a) in 11 playoff games in his first season in Colorado.

March 6, 2024: The Avalanche traded Byram, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 Draft, to the Buffalo Sabres for Casey Mittelstadt, who scored 10 points (4g/6a) in 18 regular-season games and nine points (3g/6a) in 11 playoff games with Colorado. On June 25, 2024, Mittelstadt signed a three-year contract extension with the Avalanche.

With the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday, the Avalanche will look to use this Draft, like the others in the past, to help them on their quest for the Stanley Cup.

