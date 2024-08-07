Relive the force of the Avalanche as we look back on some of the best hits from the 2023-24 season.
The Avalanche’s Best Hits of the 2023-24 Season
Nathan MacKinnon's Hit on Ty Emberson (December 31, 2023)
Immediately after he dumped the puck into the San Jose Sharks zone, MacKinnon sent Emberson to the ice with a massive hit in the neutral zone.
Miles Wood's Hit on Matt Benning (October 14, 2023)
Wood let Benning know that even on a routine play such as a puck retrieval, you're going to have to pay a price to move the puck against the Avalanche.
Cale Makar's Hit on Seth Jarvis (October 21, 2023)
As he entered the zone down the left-wing wall, Jarvis took a huge hit from Makar before he sent a backhand pass into the skates of Devon Toews, which ended a potential two-on-two rush for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Nathan MacKinnon's Hit on Jeff Skinner (December 13, 2023)
MacKinnon was the last Avalanche skater back on this potential two-on-one rush, but put a halt to any potential Buffalo Sabres scoring chance with a massive hit on Skinner.
Artturi Lehkonen's Hit on Luke Hughes (February 6, 2024)
After Hughes carried the puck behind the net, Lehkonen separated him from the puck, which found Makar at the left doorstep where he was able to score.
Josh Manson's Hit on Connor McDavid (March 16, 2024)
It's rare to see anbody stop McDavid when he's skating downhill, but Manson did it with an emphatic hit.
Miles Wood's Hit on Jonas Siegenthaler (November 7. 2023)
As one of the forecheckers for the Avalanche, Wood separated Siegenthaler from the puck and prevented a potential clearing attempt.
Nathan MacKinnon's Hit on Barrett Hayton (February 18, 2024)
MacKinnon made a great play here to stop a potential rush by dislodging Hayton from the puck. This is the first time MacKinnon appears, and it won't be the last.
Samuel Girard's Hit on Blake Lizotte (October 11, 2023)
This hit came from the season opener against the Los Angeles Kings where Lizotte dumped the puck into the corner and paid a price.
Keaton Middleton's Hit on Paul Cotter (September 25, 2023)
This hit is from the preseason, but it was so good it still made the breakdown. Cotter tries to chase his own dump-in attempt and Middleton denied him any opportunity to do so.