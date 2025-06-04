Avalanche Signs Nelson

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Brock Nelson to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Nelson, 33, was originally acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on March 6, 2025 and appeared in 19 regular-season games for the Avalanche, recording 13 points (6g/7a). Since his Colorado debut on March 8, Nelson finished the regular season ranking tied for third on the Avs in goals and tied for fifth in points in that span. He potted his 300th career goal in a two-goal afternoon at Los Angeles (April 12) to become the 28th player of U.S. nationality to compile 300 career goals. The centerman also chipped in four assists (0g/4a) over the Avs’ seven Stanley Cup Playoff matchups.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward registered a combined 56 points (26g/30a) over 80 regular-season games as a member of the Avalanche and Islanders in 2024-25 – his fourth consecutive season of at least 20 goals and 50 points. At the time of the trade, Nelson shared the Islanders-lead in assists (23) and points (43), ranked tied for second in goals and paced the club outright with six game-winning tallies. Nelson suited up in his 900th career game on March 3.

A native of Warroad, Minn., Nelson was a member of Team USA at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February, appearing in all four games (0g/0a) for the Stars and Stripes that finished as the tournament’s runner-up.

“We’re thrilled to have reached an agreement with Brock to keep him in Colorado for the next three seasons,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “He’s been a great center in this league for a long time, and he brings professionalism and a dedicated work ethic on and off the ice. We think he will be a great fit and will be a stabilizing presence to our second-line center role with his size and ability to touch all areas of the ice. We’re excited to see what his contributions will be over a larger sample size with the Avalanche.”

“My family and I are excited to be staying in Colorado,” said Nelson. “Having spent my entire career with one organization, we weren’t totally sure what to expect when we arrived in Denver. But getting the opportunity to play for the Avalanche, to compete with a great group of teammates in that locker room, and in front of the tremendous fans at Ball Arena, we knew this was where we wanted to stay.

“I’d like to thank the Kroenke family, Joe Sakic, Chris MacFarland, Jared Bednar and our coaching staff for the opportunity. Obviously the way the season ended last year was disappointing, but I can’t wait to get back on the ice soon and continue to push for our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

Entering his 13th NHL season, Nelson has compiled 587 points (301g/286a) in 920 career regular-season games with the Islanders and Avalanche. The centerman has also added 54 points (27g/27a) in 85 Stanley Cup Playoffs contests. Nelson posted career-bests in assists (39), points (75) and game-winning goals (8) in 2022-23 and was named to the NHL’s All-Star Game that season. The 36-goal total was one short of his personal-best in 2021-22 when he contributed 59 points for the Isles. Nelson enters 2025-26 with three career seasons of 30-plus goals (2021-24) and six career campaigns of registering at least 50 points. He’s also cleared 60 points on two occasions with his career-high of 75 in 2022-23 and a 69-point (34g/35a) output in 2023-24.

Included in Nelson’s 85 postseason appearances, he set playoff career-highs in games played (22), goals (9) and assists (9) in 2020 to help New York reach its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since the 1992-93 campaign. He shared the team-lead in goals and game-winning tallies (3) that postseason, and finished second in points. Nelson chipped in 12 points (7g/5a) in 19 games the following postseason to help the Islanders finish as one of the last four teams remaining for the second consecutive season.

Eight of Nelson’s 12 career regular-seasons have seen him dress in every possible game that year, while his 82 showings in 2017-18 shared the league-lead. His 246 consecutive games played enters this season in a tie for the NHL’s 18th-longest active “Iron Man” streak.

Originally drafted in the first round (30th overall) by the Islanders in the 2010 NHL Draft, Nelson appeared in 71 regular-season games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers over parts of the 2011-14 campaigns and tallied 53 points (25g/28a). Prior to turning pro, he competed for the University of North Dakota for two seasons (2010-12) and finished his collegiate career with 68 points (36g/32a) in 84 contests.

On an international stage, Nelson has also competed for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship on five separate occasions (2014-17 and 2024) and won bronze in 2015. Additionally, he captured bronze at the 2011 World Junior Championship.