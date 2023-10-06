Avalanche Sign Saige Weinstein

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Saige Weinstein to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Weinstein, 18, is currently in his third full season with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League. He recorded 18 points (4g/14a) in 57 games for Spokane last season (2022-23), ranking third among Chiefs defensemen in scoring.

The 6-foot, 174-pound defensemen recently attended the Avalanche’s 2023-24 development camp, rookie camp and training camp. Weinstein appeared in one preseason contest for the Avs after skating in two games for Colorado at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff tournament in Las Vegas. He potted the game-winning goal in the team’s final game of the rookie tournament against the Vegas Golden Knights.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Weinstein has totaled 32 points (5g/27a) in 122 career WHL contests. He has also appeared in four career WHL postseason outings. Internationally, Weinstein represented his country at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording one point (1a) in five appearances to help Canada capture the gold medal.