Training Camp Roster as of October 5, 2023

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

NHL National Broadcast Schedule

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko

Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal

Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Avalanche Announces Weiss, Cline as Guest Coaches for 2023-24 Season

Avalanche Announces 2023 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Re-Signs Justus Annunen

Avalanche Re-Signs Jack Johnson

Avalanche Re-Signs Andrew Cogliano

Avalanche Signs Jonathan Drouin

Avalanche Sign Saige Weinstein

By Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Saige Weinstein to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Weinstein, 18, is currently in his third full season with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League.  He recorded 18 points (4g/14a) in 57 games for Spokane last season (2022-23), ranking third among Chiefs defensemen in scoring.

The 6-foot, 174-pound defensemen recently attended the Avalanche’s 2023-24 development camp, rookie  camp and training camp.  Weinstein appeared in one preseason contest for the Avs after skating in two games for Colorado at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff tournament in Las Vegas.  He potted the game-winning goal in the team’s final game of the rookie tournament against the Vegas Golden Knights.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Weinstein has totaled 32 points (5g/27a) in 122 career WHL contests.   He has also appeared in four career WHL postseason outings.  Internationally, Weinstein represented his country at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording one point (1a) in five appearances to help Canada capture the gold medal.