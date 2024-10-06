Avalanche Sign Prishchepov

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Nikita Prishchepov to a three-year entry level contract.

Prishchepov, 20, recorded 67 points (22g/45a) in 63 contests during the 2023-24 season with Victoriaville in the QMJHL. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward finished fourth among all Tigres in scoring and added five shorthanded goals to pace the team. He appeared in 14 postseason contests with Victoriaville last season, registering 11 points (3g/8a).

The Orenburg, Russia, native collected 135 points (45g/90a) in 191 career QMJHL regular-season games from 2021-24. He has also skated in 19 playoff contests with Victoriaville, recording five points (2g/3a). Prior to joining the QMJHL, Prishchepov skated in 37 MHL contests with Russkie Vityazi during the 2020-21 season, totaling 11 points (2g/11a). He was the 188th ranked North American skater according to the NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Prishchepov was selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He will report to the Colorado Eagles (AHL).