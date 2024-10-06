Avalanche Sign Prishchepov

Forward Inks Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

CA-2425-Signed-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Nikita Prishchepov to a three-year entry level contract.

Prishchepov, 20, recorded 67 points (22g/45a) in 63 contests during the 2023-24 season with Victoriaville in the QMJHL. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward finished fourth among all Tigres in scoring and added five shorthanded goals to pace the team. He appeared in 14 postseason contests with Victoriaville last season, registering 11 points (3g/8a).

The Orenburg, Russia, native collected 135 points (45g/90a) in 191 career QMJHL regular-season games from 2021-24. He has also skated in 19 playoff contests with Victoriaville, recording five points (2g/3a). Prior to joining the QMJHL, Prishchepov skated in 37 MHL contests with Russkie Vityazi during the 2020-21 season, totaling 11 points (2g/11a). He was the 188th ranked North American skater according to the NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Prishchepov was selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He will report to the Colorado Eagles (AHL).

News Feed

Avalanche Acquire Poolman and 2025 Fourth-Round Pick From Vancouver

Avalanche Claim John Ludvig Off Waivers

Avalanche Beat Golden Knights 3-1

Ivan Ivan: From Avalanche Fan to Avalanche Player

Avalanche Put a Spotlight on Local Artist for Hispanic Heritage Month

Avalanche Reduce Roster by 10

Avalanche Fall to Golden Knights 6-1 in Preseason Action

13TH ANNUAL GIVESPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE REACHES NEW MILESTONES

Best Moments at Ball Arena

After Busy Summer, Calum Ritchie Takes on First NHL Training Camp

Entering First Full Pro Season, Sean Behrens Focusing on Being Himself

Avalanche Fall 6-3 to Utah in Third Preseason Game

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Three

Avalanche Drop Second Preseason Game to Stars 4-2

A Letter From Josh Kroenke

Altitude Sports Announces New Ways to Watch Avalanche Games This Season

Jonathan Drouin Happy in Colorado Entering Second Season with Avalanche 

Casey Mittelstadt Excited Heading into First Full Season with Avalanche