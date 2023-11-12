News Feed

Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Game Preview: COL @ VGK 11.04.2023

Marquee Matchup In Vegas
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Avalanche win again on road, set NHL record

Game Preview: COL @ NYI 10.24.2023

Road Trip On The Island
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win
Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Game Preview COL @ SEA 10-17-23

Battling With the Kraken
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Game Preview COL @ SJS 10-14-23

Swimming With the Sharks
Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Avalanche Sign Forward Joel Kiviranta

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.  

Kiviranta, 27, signed a Professional Tryout contract (PTO) with the Avalanche ahead of their 2023 Training Camp and reported to the Colorado Eagles (AHL). The forward has recorded six points (2g/4a) in 10 games to begin the season, with his six points ranking tied for fourth on the club. Kiviranta entered 2023-24 with 28 points (16g/12a) in 163 career regular-season NHL games as well as 12 points (6g/6a) in 36 Stanley Cup Playoff games, all of which came playing for the Dallas Stars from 2019-23. 

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound left wing registered nine points (8g/1a) in 70 games for Dallas in 2022-23, with his eight goals marking a career-high. He added five points (1g/4a) in 15 postseason contests last year to help the Stars secure a Western Conference Final berth. Kiviranta’s first professional season in North America came in 2019-20 where he spent most of the year in Texas (AHL) but was added to the 2020 postseason roster and chipped in six points (5g/1a) over 14 games, including a hat trick in Game 7 of the Second Round against Colorado. 

The Vantaa, Finland native signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent on May 31, 2019 after playing parts of six seasons for the SM-Liiga’s Jokerit (2013-14) and Vaasan Sport (2014-19) programs. He tallied 114 points (60g/54a) in 261 games in his Liiga career. On the international stage, Kiviranta captured a gold medal representing Finland at the 2019 World Championship and a bronze medal at the 2013 U-18 World Championship where he was teammates with Artturi Lehkonen.