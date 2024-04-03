Avalanche Re-Signs Chris Wagner

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has re-signed forward Chris Wagner to a one-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

Wagner, 32, signed with the organization on July 1, 2023 and has appeared in 10 games for the Avalanche this season, recording two points (1g/1a). His goal came in the Avs’ most recent game on Monday (April 1). The forward has also skated in 17 contests for the Colorado Eagles (AHL) this season where he’s registered eight points (4g/4a). Wagner appeared in his first game of the 2023-24 season with the Eagles on Jan. 13 after recovering from a torn achilles.

The 6-foot, 198-pound forward spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with Boston’s AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, recording 31 points (19g/12a) in 62 games. He ranked third on the team in goals and tied for first in shorthanded tallies (1). He also appeared in one game for Boston.

A fifth-round selection (122nd overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2010 NHL Draft, Wagner has recorded 65 points (38g/27a) in 370 career NHL games with Colorado, Anaheim, NY Islanders and Boston. He appeared in 26 games with the Avalanche during the 2015-16 campaign, tallying four points (4g/0a). Wagner has produced eight points (7g/1a) in 59 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Anaheim and Boston. He helped the Ducks reach the Western Conference Final in 2016-17 and was with Boston for the 2019 Stanley Cup Final vs. St. Louis, but did not play in the series after suffering a hand injury in the Conference Final.

Wagner set NHL career highs in games played (76), goals (12) and points (19) during the 2018-19 season with the Bruins. The Walpole, Massachusetts, native has also played in 380 career AHL contests with Norfolk, San Diego, Providence and Colorado, totaling 172 points (93g/79a). He recorded 28 points (15g/13a) in 2014-15, earning a selection to play in the AHL All-Star Game.

Prior to turning pro, Wagner played two seasons of college hockey for Colgate University from 2010-12, collecting 70 points (26g/44a) in 79 career games. As a sophomore in 2011-12, he recorded a career-high 51 points (17g/34a), earning a spot on the ECAC Second All-Star Team.