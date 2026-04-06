Avalanche Falls to Blues 3-2

Burns Posts Goal, Assist

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat at Home

The Avalanche lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at Ball Arena. Parker Kelly and Brent Burns posted tallies for Colorado, while Nick Blankenburg, Brock Nelson and Logan O'Connor each recorded an assist.

How It Happened

St. Louis' Robert Thomas opened the scoring at 12:01 of the first period via a one-timer from the slot after a net-front scramble.

Kelly tied the game at 15:10 of the first period with his 20th goal of the season via a deflection from the left circle on Burns' left-point shot.

On the night where he was honored for playing in 1,000-consecutive games, Burns gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 3:40 of the second period with his 12th goal of the season via a shot from the right point through a Gabriel Landeskog screen.

Thomas tied the game with his second goal of the contest at 4:09 of the middle frame via a right-circle shot off the rush.

The Blues took a 3-2 lead at 17:10 of the third period when Thomas completed his hat trick with a one-timer from the left doorstep off the rush.

Next Up

The Avalanche faces the Blues on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

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