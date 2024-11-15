Avalanche Nearing Full Strength

The Avalanche are receiving elite reinforcements ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals. Jonathan Drouin, who hasn’t played since the season opener with an upper-body injury, Miles Wood, who has missed the last eight games with an upper-body injury, and Valeri Nichushkin, who hasn’t played in six months, are all suiting up once again for the Burgundy and Blue.

Head Coach Jared Bednar said he's been excited about his team's game recently and is looking forward to having these guys back in the lineup.

“[A] lot of the offensive firepower and guys that are difference-makers [at] five-on-five and on special teams [are] back in the lineup,” Bednar said.

These are three prominent additions to an Avalanche lineup that has been without several key players. Not including the three mentioned above, the roster is still awaiting the return of Ross Colton and Captain Gabriel Landeskog.

Slowly but surely the Avs are approaching a fully healthy roster. On November 5, Artturi Lehkonen made his season debut after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. In five games since his return, the Burgundy and Blue are 4-1-0 and Lehkonen has posted six points (3g/3a).

With Drouin’s return, the Avs are getting a player who posted a career-high in both points (56) and assists (37) during the 2023-24 season, as well as someone who has great chemistry with Nathan MacKinnon, dating back to their days with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads. The duo spent the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons together in Halifax and won the Memorial Cup in 2013. In those two seasons, MacKinnon posted 214 points (87g/127a) in 136 games between the regular season and playoffs while Drouin recorded 195 points (69g/126a) in 116 games.

Drouin said it didn’t take long to form a connection with MacKinnon when he arrived in Halifax as a 16-year-old and got used to playing in the QMJHL.

“Me and Nate had a connection pretty quickly on the ice,” Drouin said. “Obviously, he’s a hell of a player, easy to play with, and could change the game on his own.”

Miles Wood’s return means the Avs get one of the league’s fastest forwards and a player who is effective on the forecheck. Despite missing eight games, Wood is in the 88th percentile of NHL forwards with 37 speed bursts of over 20 miles per hour.

Wood said last year the team showed how effective they can be when healthy.

“We’re a great team,” Wood said. “We have a lot of depth here. Just happy to be able to play again and I’m excited for tonight.”

A staple of the team’s third line, Wood’s return will be a welcomed addition to the team.

Nichushkin entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on May 11, leaving the lineup in the midst of playoffs. An elite power forward, he led the Avs with nine goals in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“He’s our friend,” MacKinnon said. “He’s a great guy to be around. Just a great teammate. Obviously a hell of a player. Really happy he’s back and it’s a big boost for us for sure.”

Last season, the Burgundy and Blue were 35-15-4 in the regular season when Nichushkin was in the lineup, and 5-3 in the playoffs. Since joining the Avalanche ahead of the 2019-20 season, Nichushkin has posted 200 points (93g/107a) in 289 regular-season games and 32 points (22g/10a) in 55 playoff games.

Bednar called Nichushkin, who is listed at 6 feet 4 inches tall, a very unique player.

“There’s not many guys in the league that are his size and [have] his skating ability and his strength and speed that can finish like he does,” Bednar said. “The 200-foot game is exceptional, so I’d say it’s very rare.”

Nichushkin returns to what was already a formidable top-six forward group and makes it even more dangerous.

In that top six, Bednar said the top line will remain the same with MacKinnon centering Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen, and the second line will have Casey Mittelstadt between Drouin and Nichushkin.

"I expect a lot out of that line now,” Bednar said. “And I’m sure [Mittelstadt is] excited for the opportunity to play with those guys, and those guys with him. That’s the line that I’m going to be watching the closest.”

Not only do these three forwards contribute offensively, but they are also effective 200-foot players. With their returns, an Avs team that sits at 9-8-0 becomes significantly better.