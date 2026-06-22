Avalanche Announces 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

Colorado To Play Four Exhibition Games Ahead Of 84-Game Regular Season

CA-26-int-Preseason-schedule-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

The Avalanche will play a total of four exhibition games, two as the home team and two as the visitors.  The slate sees the club matched up with two opponents – Utah and Winnipeg – over the four-game schedule with a home-and-home setup against both of them. Colorado opens the exhibition season by hosting the Mammoth on Sept. 20 with game time set for 5:00 p.m. The club will then play Winnipeg twice in a row, beginning with a trip north of the border at Canada Life Centre on Sept. 21 and then will host the Jets four days later on Sept. 25. The next day (Sept. 26), Colorado caps the preseason slate at Delta Center for a matinee in Utah. The full exhibition schedule can also be seen below. 

All four games can be heard on Altitude Sports Radio, 92.5 FM or 950 AM. All radio broadcasts can also be streamed on AltitudeSportsRadio.com or the Altitude Sports Radio App. Local and national television broadcast information will be announced at a later time. 

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will be made available for purchase when the 2026-27 schedule is announced at a later date.  Limited memberships are still available for the 2026-27 season by visiting coloradoavalanche.com/memberships.

2026-27 AVALANCHE PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Times Subject to Change

Day
Date
Opponent
Time (MT)
Location
Sun
Sept. 20
Utah
5 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Mon
Sept. 21
at Winnipeg
6 p.m.
Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre)
Fri
Sept. 25
Winnipeg
6:30 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Sat
Sept. 26
at Utah
3 p.m.
Utah (Delta Center)

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