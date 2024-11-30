Avalanche Acquire Wedgewood

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Nashville Predators in exchange for goaltender Justus Annunen and Colorado’s sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Wedgewood, 32, has appeared in five games and made four starts for Nashville in 2024-25 after signing a two-year contract with the club on July 1, 2024. In those five showings, he’s posted a 1-2-1 record with an .878 Sv% and a 3.69 GAA. His last appearance with the Predators came in relief on Nov. 25 where he turned aside all 15 shots he faced.

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Wedgewood has played in 135 career games from 2015-25 and registered a 49-50-23 record, a .905 Sv%, a 3.01 GAA and six shutouts with the Predators, Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils. In 2021-22, Wedgewood appeared in a career-high 37 contests while playing for New Jersey, Arizona and Dallas in the same season, and followed that up with career-bests of a .915 Sv% and a 2.72 GAA (min. 5 GP) during his first full season with the Stars in 2022-23. The netminder has also appeared in three career Stanley Cup Playoff contests, occurring in 2023.

Wedgwood was a “Black Ace” for the Tampa Bay Lightning when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019-20.

Since turning pro, Wedgwood also collected 191 games of AHL experience where he tallied a 94-59-24 record, a .906 Sv% and a 2.54 GAA from 2012-20 (as well as one game in 2022-23 on a conditioning stint). His minor league experience also included 49 games in the ECHL during that span. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound goaltender also competed for four seasons with the OHL’s Plymouth Whalers from 2008-12. He represented Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship during his final season of Major Junior and captured bronze.

He was originally drafted by the Devils in the third round (84th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Annunen, who was drafted in the third round (64th overall) by Colorado in 2018, appeared in 29 games for the Avalanche over the 2021-25 seasons and posted a 16-9-2 record with a .902 Sv%, a 2.81 GAA and two shutouts. He’s started nine games for Colorado this season, recording a 6-4-0 clip between the pipes.