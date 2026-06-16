Avalanche Acquire Two Third-Round Picks, Chrona From Nashville

Colorado Sends Colton To Predators As Part Of Package

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By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has acquired goaltender Magnus Chrona, a 2026 third-round draft pick and a 2027 third-round draft pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch.

Chrona, 25, played for the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals last season and registered a 9-11-3 record with an .894 save percentage, a 2.94 goals-against average and one shutout in 25 games. It was his second season in Nashville’s organization, and the season before that he posted a 12-11-5 clip with a .903 Sv% and a 2.80 GAA over 30 showings.

A native of Taby, Sweden, Chrona has played in 86 career AHL games and has compiled a 27-39-17 record, an .897 Sv%, a 3.09 GAA and one shutout. He also was between the pipes for one Calder Cup Playoff contest in 2024-25. The 6-foot-6, 216-pound goaltender has nine games of NHL experience, all coming with the San Jose Sharks in 2023-24, where he picked up a 1-6-1 record, an .859 Sv% and a 4.71 GAA. He also played two games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL in 2023-24, logging a 0-1-1 record, a .940 Sv% and a 2.94 GAA.

Chrona played collegiately at the University of Denver from 2019-23 and went 73-34-5 with a .914 Sv%, a 2.20 GAA and 13 shutouts over 114 games. He was a member of the 2021-22 National Championship team with the Pioneers. 

Colton competed in 214 regular-season games with the Avalanche and recorded 93 points (42g/51a) from 2023-26. He also suited up in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff contests for Colorado and chipped in nine points (3g/6a).

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