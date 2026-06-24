Avalanche Acquire Svechkov and L’Heureux From Predators

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has acquired forwards Fedor Svechkov (pronounced FEH-dohr SVECH-kawv) and Zachary L’Heureux (pronounced ZA-kah-ree la-ROO) from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley and a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.

Svechkov, 23, played in a career-high 70 games for Nashville last season and registered 17 points (4g/13a). The 17 points matched his rookie season total from 2024-25, while the 13 helpers marked a personal-best. Svechkov skated in his 100thcareer NHL game on Jan. 22 vs. Ottawa. He also dressed in 10 games for the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2025-26, chipping in eight points (5g/3a).

A native of Togliatti, Russia, Svechkov has suited up in 122 career NHL games and has collected 34 points (12g/22a). His NHL debut came on Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Winnipeg and scored his first career goal a week later on Nov. 30, 2024 at Minnesota. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward also has 80 games of AHL experience since coming to North America ahead of 2023-24, all with Milwaukee, and he’s registered 59 points (26g/33a) in regular season play. In 25 Calder Cup Playoff contests, Svechkov tallied 20 points (10g/10a).

Drafted in the first round (19th overall) in 2021 by the Predators, Svechkov spent the 2019-20 through 2022-23 seasons splitting time in the KHL, VHL and MHL, and was a member of the VHL champion Khimik Voskresensk in 2022-23. He recorded four points (2g/2a) in 31 KHL games, 53 points (15g/38a) in 82 regular-season VHL games as well as 13 points (8g/5a) over 22 VHL postseason contests in that span. Additionally, Svechkov suited up in 48 regular-season games in Russia’s junior league (MHL) prior to coming to North America and tallied 37 points (12g/25a). He also picked up nine points (4g/5a) in 14 MHL playoff contests and was a part of the 2021-22 St. Petersburg SKA Jr. club that won the MHL championship

On the international stage, Svechkov captured silver at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

L’Heureux, 23, was selected by Nashville in the first round (27th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He got in 25 games for the Predators last season and recorded five points (4g/1a). The bulk of L’Heureux’s 2025-26 was spent in Milwaukee where he posted 28 points (14g/14a) in 30 games and ranked tied for fifth on the team in goals.

The Montreal, Quebec, native has appeared in 87 career NHL games and has compiled 20 points (9g/11a). In the American League, he’s skated in 100 regular-season contests, producing 81 points (36g/45a) to go along with 16 points (10g/6a) over 18 games in postseason play. During L’Heureux’s rookie season of 2024-25, he notched 15 points (5g/10a) in 62 games for the Preds and led all first-year NHLers in hits with 198.

Prior to turning pro, L’Heureux played four QMJHL seasons, three with the Halifax Mooseheads (2020-23) and one with the Moncton Wildcats (2019-20). He produced 190 points (82g/108a) over 167 games in that span and added 26 points (11g/15a) over 20 QMJHL playoff games.

Drury played 115 total games for the Avalanche from 2024-26 and registered 36 points (15g/21a), logged a 57.7% faceoff percentage, blocked 82 shots and threw 74 hits. He was originally acquired in a trade with Carolina on Jan. 24. 2025. Bradley signed with the Avalanche as a college free agent on July 2, 2024 and appeared in two NHL games for Colorado in 2024-25 (0g/0a).