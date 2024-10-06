Avalanche Acquire Poolman and 2025 Fourth-Round Pick From Vancouver

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has acquired defenseman Tucker Poolman from the Vancouver Canucks along with their 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for defenseman Erik Brannstrom.

Poolman, 31, last appeared in an NHL game on Oct. 18, 2022 for the Canucks and has been sidelined since due to a head injury. He skated in three games for Vancouver in 2022-23 and registered one assist.

The Dubuque, Iowa, native has suited up in 163 career games for the Canucks and Winnipeg Jets from 2017-23 where he’s recorded 23 points (6g/17a). He’s also appeared in 14 Stanley Cup Playoffs contests, all with Winnipeg, and chipped in two points (1g/1a). Poolman set a single-season career-high for goals, assists and games played in 2019-20 when he posted a 4g/12a scoring line in 57 showings with the Jets.

Brannstrom was signed by the Avalanche as a free agent on July 2, 2024.