Avalanche’s Trio of Team Canada Stars Reflect on 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Face-Off captivated not only the hockey world, but the entirety of the sports universe. As everyone watched Team Canada come out on top, three Avalanche players- Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews- helped the hockey dynasty defend its spot at the top of international competition.

MacKinnon led the tournament with four goals and took home the Most Valuable Player award. On Canada’s blueline, Makar posted an assist and Toews played 24:06 of time on ice per game.

This tournament was the first time that any of the three players represented Canada in a best-on-best setting.

“It was special,” MacKinnon said. “It's been a long time. I've never done best-on-best men's hockey with a maple leaf representing my country.

“So it's definitely that added pressure. I think Cale and Toewser would agree. You feel [that] there's just [a] different weight on you a little bit to win, and that's the only goal. The only expectation for our country is to remain at the top.”

One of the main storylines of the tournament was the reunion of the two superstars from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia: Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. This gave MacKinnon the opportunity to play on a line with his childhood idol and close friend.

Not only was Crosby MacKinnon’s favorite player, but he also gave the Avalanche superstar hope that someone from a small town in Nova Scotia could make it to the NHL. Crosby recorded the primary assist on two of MacKinnon’s four goals at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“As I'm getting older, I think I can really appreciate it, and I can really try to take it in, because things like that, the eyeballs on the tournament, the magnitude of it, and to win, and obviously, with one of my closest friends and hockey idol growing up, was special.”

This tournament was the first time Toews was able represent Canada on the international stage. With the deep talent pool that Team Canada had to choose from, Toews said it was a huge honor to receive the opportunity to wear the maple leaf. The Abbotsford, British Columbia, native added that this experience was great for his family.

“I wouldn't be there without them,” Toews said. “[My] friends, family, every person that supported me down the road and pushed me to become the player and the person that I am, I think it's a testament to them, and them believing in me and pushing me to be the best player that I can and the best person that I can.”

While the Avs are notorious for their up-tempo style of play, Toews said the pace at the 4 Nations Face-Off was on a different level.

“The speed from shift to shift was something I've never seen before,” Toews said. “That was insane. Obviously, we're blessed in Colorado to get to practice against Nate and Marty and Cale that can fly up and down the ice, and we play a super fast game, so that definitely helps with that transition.

“But from shift to shift through a whole game, that was the fastest game I've ever seen on every single night, no matter which team we were playing, it was so fast. Decisions had to be made [quickly]. Puck needed to move [quickly]. It's everything you had to do was a little bit quicker than normal.”

Toews said the thing he’ll remember most is competing for Canada.

“I think it's just how much it meant for Canada,” Toews said. "[There was] no best-on-best for so long, and then us just wanting to play for our country and competing for the maple leaf, for the logo on the front. That's all we cared about.”

Makar said it was cool to learn from the other best players in the world. Not just how they play, but how they go about their routines.

Some of the biggest highlights of the tournament were the two matchups between Team Canada and Team USA. Makar missed the first meeting between the teams with an illness, but was on the ice when Connor McDavid scored the tournament-winning goal.

“It was a lot of fun,” Makar said. “It was his honor be a part of that game and to wear the maple leaf, that's for sure.”

Those two games generated a great deal of buzz around the tournament. The Calgary, Alberta, native called it a perfect storm.

“For growing the game, I think it did wonders,” Makar said. “Obviously, you see all the viewership numbers that came in for the last game, and it's pretty cool.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off was a success and gives a taste of what’s to come at the 2026 Olympics.

“Obviously, there's a lot of passion out there for best-on-best,” Makar said. “And hopefully that passion continues into next year's Olympics, because I think they did a really good job [with] this event, and I think it's a great lead up to the Olympics. And it's a lot of fun for us as players to play best-on-best, and I think it's really exciting for fans to watch as well.”