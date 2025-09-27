Avalanche Put Skills on Display in Fan Fest

The Avalanche hosted the 2025 Fan Fest on Saturday at Ball Arena, treating fans to practice followed by a skills competition.

The skills competition included a relay race taken by Team Colorado 14U AAA, in addition to a shooting accuracy challenge and stickhandling/passing contest along with a hardest slap shot competition. The group on the ice was divided into two teams, Team Landeskog and Team Makar/Toews.

"We enjoyed it,” Landeskog said. “So I hope the fans enjoyed it, too.”

Toews won the shot accuracy challenge, needing just four shots, one for each target he needed to hit, with a score of 7.863 seconds. In the challenge, the Avs players received passes from the Team Colorado 14U AAA players, who fed pucks from the goal line to the slot.

“I thought it was a really nice touch to have them out there and be a part of it and each be part of a team,” Landeskog said. “And unfortunately, not all the girls could win, be a part of the winning Team Landeskog, but at least the girls on my team seemed happy at the end of it. And we were able to bring them a win.”

In the hardest shot competition, Josh Manson’s 102.9 mile-per-hour slap shot won the competition, clearing Makar’s 100.4 mile-per-hour attempt.

“It was fun,” Manson said. “I’m glad the kids were on the ice for it. Their relay race was a lot of fun. That was one of the most fun cheering on moments, for sure. And then when they were getting involved cheering on guys, that was fun.”

After a tightly contested competition, Team Landeskog narrowly defeated Team Makar/Toews 14-13.